dotesports.com
Who won the ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023?
The Apex Legends Global Series headed to London this weekend to crown its next LAN champion, and fans were treated to some of the best Apex gameplay they will ever see. From surprise fan-favorites to international heavyweights, the Split One Playoffs had it all. Only one team would ultimately be...
dotesports.com
TSM’s perfect final game caps incredible ALGS Split One Playoffs victory
The Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs featured some of the tensest and even competition in professional Apex history—but in the end, viewers were treated to a result that might sound familiar to long-time fans of the scene: a TSM victory. TSM entered the Split One Playoffs as...
dotesports.com
EMEA heats up and SSG Frexs overheats as ALGS Split One Playoffs Finals lobby is set
The Bracket Stage of the Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs means glory for some teams as they qualify for Finals, while crushing defeat for others that bow out of the LAN tournament. And more than a few teams were pushed beyond their limit during the intense battles that followed—literally in the case of Spacestation Gaming, who finished the day as a duo.
dotesports.com
How Fnatic can still make 2023 LEC Winter Split group stage
Under the new format of the LEC, pro League of Legends teams can get eliminated from contention earlier than ever, with just a single round-robin standing in the way of the league’s “group stage,” where only the top eight teams from the first stage of each split will advance. Today, the final day of the Winter Split’s round robin will conclude, with three teams still looking to sneak into the back end of the advancement table.
dotesports.com
Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel
The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.
dotesports.com
First LEC pentakill of 2023 pushes MAD Lions to joint-first place
Nisqy, the LEC Summer Split MVP of 2022 clutched a game scoring the first pentakill of the 2023 season as MAD Lions were struggling to contain Team Heretics. With the game and the series turned around, they are now tied for first with Team Vitality in the league. MAD Lions...
dotesports.com
Surprise stomp in one of CS:GO’s biggest rivalries ends with FaZe in Katowice’s lower bracket
FaZe has fallen at the hands of the G2, and a classic rivalry has bubbled to the surface once again. The international squads collided on Nuke, with each roster ripping heads off left, right, and center, predominantly on the T side. The 16-14 scoreline likely sent fans’ heart rates skyrocketing as G2 clawed back three rounds to steal the map off FaZe.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest prove they’re the team to beat in win over C9—and the way they did it should scare the LCS
FlyQuest and Cloud9 came into today’s all-important LCS Spring Split faceoff as the only two undefeated teams left in the league. Ultimately, it was FlyQuest who escaped as the last perfect squad left, and they did it in unbelievably clean fashion. In the span of a 30-minute game that lasted half as long as its preceding delay, FlyQuest effectively disposed of C9, beating them by a kill score of 13-2 while holding a gold differential of 12,000.
dotesports.com
‘No excuses’: Odoamne and Excel aim for LEC Spring Split redemption after elimination
Excel lost to SK Gaming today and became the first team to be eliminated from the 2023 LEC Winter Split. After entering the second-to-last day of the regular season with only the hope of reaching a tiebreak situation, Excel had to defeat all their opponents to avoid elimination — but SK Gaming was not going to go down easily.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 adds Silk Road star to VALORANT lineup
North American organization Cloud9 has added a seventh player to its VALORANT lineup, according to the global contract database and confirmed by sources close to Dot Esports. Silk Road free agent Hasan “BlackHeart” Hammad has signed for Cloud9 as a substitute until 2026. Unlike the rest of the...
dotesports.com
These are the best VALORANT agents to play on Split
A fan-favorite map has made its long-awaited return as of the start of VALORANT Episode Six, as Split returns to the active queue for both unrated and competitive after many months away. The returning Split joins the queue alongside new map Lotus, while Breeze and Bind hit the bench. Upon...
dotesports.com
Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’
The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy. Most of...
dotesports.com
A unique League support pick has the best win rate of all champions in Challenger right now
Among all of the support champions currently being played in League of Legends solo queue games at the Challenger rank, one peculiar pick stands above the rest of the field with a staggering win rate: Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz holds the highest win rate among all support champions (as well as...
dotesports.com
Valkyrie bug at ALGS Split One Playoffs almost prevents Moist Esports from reaching Finals
Moist Esports entered the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs seeded into Group A as a fan-favorite team with a chance to go all the way in the tournament. They exited with a fourteenth-place finish, earning them a spot into the Winner’s Bracket—however, a game-ending bug affected the team in game one, destroying all momentum they had previously built up.
dotesports.com
HellRaisers are looking at a 50 percent DPC point penalty heading into the Dota 2 Lima Major
HellRaisers (HR) beat Virtus.pro in the race for the last Lima Major spot, but the team’s already set to receive a penalty that would cause them to forfeit over 50 percent of any potential DPC point earnings from the tournament due to a roster change. Shortly after qualifying for...
dotesports.com
ImperialHal cements dual-input legend status with ALGS MVP win
TSM won the Split One Playoffs in eight games, cementing the team as three-time international Apex Legends champions on Feb. 5. Their IGL, Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, celebrated not only putting TSM back on top of the world with their third international title but a milestone that nobody else has ever achieved.
dotesports.com
Only one LCS top laner hasn’t played K’Sante yet
K’Sante popularity in League of Legends is surging, and the case is no different in the 2023 LCS Spring Split. Despite the competitive season in North America having played only two weeks of action, every LCS top laner has already picked K’Sante at least once, according to Leaguepedia. The only player who hasn’t done so yet is Team Liquid’s Summit.
dotesports.com
League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
dotesports.com
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
