ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Nikki Haley presidential plans could jump-start the 2024 GOP primary

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWaax_0kbFedeU00

Former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could be the tipping point for a swell of Republicans sizing up their prospects.

Haley would be the first Republican candidate to venture into the field since former President Donald Trump announced his bid late last year, a move viewed as an attempt to stifle a bubbling swell of potential challengers. For months, the tactic has held.

But a forthcoming announcement by Haley may soon upend this dynamic.

“The other potential candidates are going to be watching very carefully to see whether Trump goes after her aggressively,” said Dan Schnur, a former Republican strategist who is now a politics professor at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Southern California. “If he doesn’t, then this could end up keying a lot of other entries into the race.”

HARRIS RIVALS 'UNDER SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE' TO RUN IN 2024 IF BIDEN DOESN'T

After teasing a run for weeks, Haley is expected to formalize her intentions at a Feb. 15 event in Charleston hosted by her political action committee, according to an invitation obtained by the Washington Examiner. Haley will then head to New Hampshire before arriving in Iowa for events beginning on Feb. 20, a source familiar confirmed.

Details of Haley’s plans began to leak as Trump teed up visits to two of the three Republican nominating states last weekend, rolling out his leadership team in South Carolina after a stop in New Hampshire. The former president revealed how Haley had called him to say she was considering entering the race and noted her one-time promise not to run against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFdQY_0kbFedeU00 John Locher/AP
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Yet in an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump appeared to offer Haley his encouragement despite her pledge. “She’s a very ambitious person. She just couldn’t stay in a seat. I said, ‘You know what, Nikki, if you want to run, you go ahead and run,’” Trump told the radio talk show host.

The tone marks a shift for the former president, who has gone on the offensive against other potential rivals, lately stepping up his criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Haley’s prospects are still coming into view after notching third place in a poll of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire last week, with 8%. In the same University of New Hampshire survey , DeSantis outpaced the former president by 12 percentage points, 42% to 30%.

Nationally, Haley is polling at about 3% , a factor that is prompting questions about her base of support as other Republicans gear up for their own runs.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is headed to South Carolina and Iowa this month on a listening tour. Scott is polling a slim 2 percentage points above Haley in a recent survey of voters in their home state.

Other potential rivals are stepping up their attacks.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged that Haley sought to oust former Vice President Mike Pence from Trump’s 2020 reelection ticket in a plan to replace him.

As U.N. ambassador, Haley frustrated senior Trump administration officials by meeting with Trump directly, bypassing the chain of command, a former adviser told the Washington Examiner. Others questioned her decision to step down from the post before the end of Trump’s term.

Scrutiny of Haley’s tenure is unlikely to slow, with rivals seizing on her criticism of Trump, including in the days after Jan. 6 .

“It looks like she’s trying to straddle between two lanes,” Schnur said, attempting to appease both “the pro-Trump party” and the “pre-Trump party.”

Haley’s experience lends her another potential advantage, he said: “It gives her a level of credibility on foreign policy. But it also might establish her credentials more broadly.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Haley has hinted at leveraging other parts of her background.

In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, the Fox News host ticked through a list of Republicans expected to face off in the race for the nomination.

Haley added, “Most of them are my friends.” She then quipped, “Let the best woman win.”

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
Daily Beast

Merrick Garland Is Letting Trump ‘Get Away’ With Jan. 6

Merrick Garland is a failure, at least in the eyes of The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Danielle Moodie, who dedicate this episode to talking through all the ways Garland has majorly screwed up. Garland is the one responsible for bringing charges against former...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy