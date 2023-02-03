The sports sedan wars will carry on when Affalterbach puts its newest artillery piece on the battleground, the next-generation Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. The E 63 S is no longer on sale here, having taken its toys like the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 posting 604 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque and gone home. Autocar says the coming version of the mighty midsizer will give up the V8 for an inline-six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the four cylinder PHEV powertrain in the latest C 63 S E Performance and the eight-cylinder PHEV powertrain in the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. According to Autocar's sources inside AMG, the vital targets are more than 700 horsepower and 884 pound-feet of torque. Hitting these numbers would give the E at least 29 more horses and 132 more pound-feet than in the C 63.

5 HOURS AGO