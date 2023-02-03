Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Axing Most Coupes, Wagons, and Convertibles
Mercedes-BenzThe lineup's getting chopped from 33 to 14, with most wagons, coupes, and convertibles getting cut in the name of profitability.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are its final NA V12 cars
A few months ago, we wrote that the final production units of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae represented the end of the reign of the naturally aspirated V12 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, and the last Aventador Ultimae meant the end of an NA V12 Aventador. Seems we were mistaken. Lamborghini now tells us these two one-offs are the proper and (maybe) final end of the NA V12. Created for a customer who worked with Lamborghini Centro Stile from inception, the duo are the Invencible (the Spanish spelling of "Invincible") coupe and Auténtica roadster.
Autoblog
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S next generation to give up TTV8 for inline-6 PHEV
The sports sedan wars will carry on when Affalterbach puts its newest artillery piece on the battleground, the next-generation Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. The E 63 S is no longer on sale here, having taken its toys like the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 posting 604 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque and gone home. Autocar says the coming version of the mighty midsizer will give up the V8 for an inline-six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the four cylinder PHEV powertrain in the latest C 63 S E Performance and the eight-cylinder PHEV powertrain in the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. According to Autocar's sources inside AMG, the vital targets are more than 700 horsepower and 884 pound-feet of torque. Hitting these numbers would give the E at least 29 more horses and 132 more pound-feet than in the C 63.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz eliminating 19 of 33 body styles over next seven years
Ever since Ola Kallenius took over the CEO position at Mercedes-Benz in 2019, the Swede has been hacking at, pruning, and trimming the company's structure and model portfolio. Car and Driver reports another massive cull is about to commence. After journalist Georg Kacher spoke to Mercedes managers at two primary locations in Germany, he wrote, "Based on what we've seen, of the 33 body styles Mercedes currently offers between Europe and the U.S., only 14 will survive." As is always the case in these refinements to boost market share, ROI, and brand expression, the front-line soldiers getting mowed down first are coupes, convertibles and wagons. One manager told Kacher, "At the end of the day, we simply don't need estate cars [wagons] or underperforming two-door offerings to boost volumes."
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Ford Mustang Mach-E has a mile of wires it doesn't need. That's a big deal
Ford showed this week that it's not going to be as easy for traditional automakers to catch Tesla in the race to build the better electric vehicle, despite what Tesla's doubters think.
This Ultra-Fast 197-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 37 Knots at Full Tilt
Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental. The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now. The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years. For...
Autoblog
2023 Ford Edge gets finely sliced updates, the merest of changes
Ford's only made tiny tweaks to the 2023 Edge, as laid out by Ford Authority, meaning the two-row crossover — on sale in its current form since 2015 in the U.S. — hasn't had anything close to a substantive upgrade in 2.5 years, when it received a new 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and Sync4A. Revisions for the 2023 model year are mainly the re-availability of features cut or swapped out for 2022. The Iconic Silver Honeycomb Grille with Chrome Grille Surround returns on SE and SEL trims for this year, as do the Bezel Chrome Fog Lamps in the SEL Convenience Package.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
Autoblog
Netflix to feature electric cars from GM and others in programming
LOS ANGELES — Netflix has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors and other automakers. The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."
MotorTrend Magazine
Is It a 4.8L or a 5.3L Engine? How to Tell the Difference
HOT ROD editors got a lot of questions about the article "Big Bang Theory" that Richard Holdener wrote about turbocharging what he thought was a GM truck 5.3L V-8. The engine made 1,203 hp at 26.8 pounds of boost, and turned out to be a 4.8L. Obviously, boost will help make up for a lack of displacement, but if you're scouring a junkyard searching for a cheap way to make 400 hp, a low-mileage 5.3L will get you there a lot easier than a 4.8L will.
Autoblog
Aston Martin to compete at Pikes Peak, with champion Robin Shute aboard
A through technological upgrade is to be performed on an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 race car as part of its preparation to compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June in Colorado, where Rivian and BMW also just announced plans to compete. It will mark the British brand's...
Autoblog
2023 Retromobile Mega Gallery | The Paris show in pictures
PARIS — Once a year, the city of Paris sets aside its hatred of cars and welcomes enthusiasts from around the world to the Retromobile show. First held as a small gathering in 1976, Retromobile has become one of the largest classic-car-only events on the planet. There's something there for everyone, whether you're looking to buy a classic Ferrari, a model of one, an ignition coil for a Fiat 126, or just about anything in between.
Motor1.com
See Chevrolet Corvette C8 Get Built In Detailed Assembly Line Video
For upwards of 40 years, Bowling Green, Kentucky has been the birthplace of new Chevrolet Corvettes. The facility started with the then-new 1984 C4 Corvette, and it continues today with C8 assembly. Much of the plant was upgraded to make that happen, which is mentioned along with other interesting Corvette details in a new 42-minute feature from savagegeese on YouTube.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
roadrunner.travel
Gold Wings Return for 2023
Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
Truth About Cars
Ferrari Roma Tumbles Down Elevator Shaft at California Dealer
We’re guessing a trip to the dealership for service is a routine affair for most people, but sometimes things go sideways. There are all sorts of stories of cars being dropped off lifts and about dealer employees taking nice cars for joyrides. One thing we haven’t seen, at least until now, is a car falling down an elevator shaft. Oh, and this car happens to be a Ferrari Roma, which can cost more than $300,000 in some cases.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
