Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
notebookcheck.net

Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
WATE

Apple’s first iPhone model may sell for $50k at auction

KSNF/KODE — An unopened, first-generation iPhone from 2007 hit the auction block Thursday (2/2), with an estimated value of $50,000. When Apple’s first smartphone debuted, it was priced at $599. The first generation iPhone offered a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, 4 GB and 8 GB storage options, internet capabilities, and iTunes. It had no app […]
BGR.com

Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected

With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Android Authority

How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?

You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
Apple Insider

YouTuber says HomePod 2 parts are 'decently replaceable'

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple recently revived the full-sizedHomePod, and a YouTuber has taken it apart to find that it is more repairable than the original HomePod was. The HomePod returned on January 18, nearly two years after...
Android Police

Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly still working on iPhone reverse charge feature

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors have circulated for a few years that aniPhone could offer reverse charging to power accessories, and a new report claims Apple is still working on the feature. In 2019, a teardown of the...

