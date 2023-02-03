Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max? I'd wait for an iPhone 15 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro Max stock is finally available – but is it too late to be worthwhile?
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Apple’s first iPhone model may sell for $50k at auction
KSNF/KODE — An unopened, first-generation iPhone from 2007 hit the auction block Thursday (2/2), with an estimated value of $50,000. When Apple’s first smartphone debuted, it was priced at $599. The first generation iPhone offered a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, 4 GB and 8 GB storage options, internet capabilities, and iTunes. It had no app […]
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected
With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Android Authority
How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?
You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
You’re charging your iPhone wrong – how to make it charge much faster
IT'S always a nightmare when your iPhone runs out when you need it. The older the iPhone, the less hours it manages to hold its charge - but there are a few tricks to quickly boosting your battery again. The fastest way to charge your iPhone is via the lightning...
Protect your Samsung Galaxy S23 with these 11 great cases
Here are 11 of the best cases you can get for Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 series, whether you want rugged protection or just something simple and sleek.
Apple Insider
YouTuber says HomePod 2 parts are 'decently replaceable'
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple recently revived the full-sizedHomePod, and a YouTuber has taken it apart to find that it is more repairable than the original HomePod was. The HomePod returned on January 18, nearly two years after...
Apple may add ultra high-end iPhone model in 2024, even more expensive than current Pro Max
Apple is reportedly considering ways to push the price of the high-end iPhone even higher. Rather than simply re-branding Pro Max to Ultra, Apple is discussing adding an ‘Ultra’ high-end model above the Pro Max as soon as 2024, or the iPhone 16 lineup. That’s according to Mark...
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly still working on iPhone reverse charge feature
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors have circulated for a few years that aniPhone could offer reverse charging to power accessories, and a new report claims Apple is still working on the feature. In 2019, a teardown of the...
