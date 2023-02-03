Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.

2 DAYS AGO