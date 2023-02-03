Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
insideevs.com
XPeng EV Sales Crashed In January 2023: Down Almost 60%
The beginning of the year 2023 appears to be pretty difficult for the Chinese EV start-up XPeng, which in January noted a significant decrease in sales. Last month, the company delivered to customers 5,218 electric cars, which is nearly 60 percent less than a year ago. It was also the fifth consecutive month of a year-over-year sales decline.
Carscoops
A 1992 VW Golf GTI With 53K Miles Sold For A Staggering $87,000 On Bring A Trailer
As we know, the values of used vehicles are rising wildly, and classics are getting even more ridiculous. But even so, it may come as a surprise to learn that this 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI has just sold for $87,000 on Bring a Trailer. Even among the enthusiasts at noted...
Carscoops
Want A Cheap, Low Mileage, Second-Hand Tesla? Start Looking At Salvage Auctions
It doesn’t take an expert to notice that modern vehicles are becoming more and more expensive to repair. Tesla’s vehicles, however, are becoming so expensive to fix that insurers are choosing to total them even with low mileage. Insurers make decisions on whether or not to repair vehicles...
Carscoops
Is This Our First Look At Audi’s Electric RS6 E-Tron?
Audi isn’t about to let the demise of combustion power kill off its legendary RS6 sedan. The M5 rival will be live on as an EV, and it looks like we might have just spotted an early prototype out on test. Much like the current RS6 is a high...
This Ultra-Fast 197-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 37 Knots at Full Tilt
Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental. The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now. The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years. For...
Carscoops
2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Set To Combine Performance With Efficiency
The Lamborghini Urus lineup recently expanded to include S and Performante variants, but there’s another model on the horizon and it will be a radical departure from its siblings. We’re talking about the plug-in hybrid Urus, which was recently spied undergoing cold weather testing near the Arctic Circle. Slated...
Carscoops
Nissan Wants To Sell An EV With Solid-State Batteries In 2028
Nissan is aiming to commence mass production of an EV powered by advanced solid-state batteries in 2028. Solid-state batteries are considered by many as the next frontier in the electric vehicle space and Nissan believes that it is a leader. Currently, it is developing the next-generation batteries in Japan and has already progressed from small button cells to larger 10 cm square cells. Its final solid-state batteries will have cells the size of a laptop.
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
torquenews.com
You Will Never Guess Why This Rivian Owner Is Selling His R1T EV Pickup
We spoke with a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owner who is selling a vehicle he loves. As it turns out, the reason he is selling is that he loves his wife more. Looking for a used Rivan R1T pickup with almost no miles in perfect condition? If you have $89,000, you can drive it home tomorrow if you live in Sherborn, Massachusetts. A gentleman from New England who has owned a list of amazing vehicles is selling on this Rivian because his wife is electromagnetic field sensitive (EMF sensitive).
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
Ford, Red Bull Working On A New EV That's "Strategically Important"
The year 2026 will mark the start of a collaboration between Ford and Red Bull Powertrains, giving birth to Red Bull Ford. Starting this year, the companies are working together in designing a power unit that adheres to the new technical regulations set to take effect. The unit will consist of a 350-kilowatt electric motor and be capable of using eco-friendly fuels.
Carscoops
Tesla Model S Plaid’s Daring Underwater Drive Is Successful, But Costly Aftermath
As floods lash parts of New Zealand, an EV enthusiast recently took to Twitter to prove the ‘superiority’ of a Tesla Model S Plaid over gas-powered combustion vehicles, re-sharing a video from last year of the EV driving through 7-feet of water. That car’s owner, who goes by...
torquenews.com
Trusted Home Power Equipment Maker Generac Jumps Into EV Charging
Generac is entering the home Level 2 charging business with a new charger. Here are the details. Have you ever noticed that most of the electric vehicle charging companies have names you have never heard of before they entered the charging business? Well, a new charger about to hit the market comes from a brand you may know if you own a home generator. Generac is entering the electric vehicle charging space.
Carscoops
AC Schnitzer Thinks It’s Made The BMW M3 Touring Even Better, Do You Agree?
The BMW M3 Touring is one of the brand’s most eagerly-awaited models of recent memory and it hasn’t taken long for AC Schnitzer to work its magic on the car. As we have come to expect from the German tuner, its upgrades for the M3 Touring encompass both performance and visual changes. Let’s start with the performance modification, shall we?
Carscoops
Tesla Tweaks Model 3 And Y Prices Again After IRS Grants EV SUVs $80,000 Tax Credit Cap
Keeping track of Tesla’s stock price is no small undertaking, but staying abreast of the firm’s ever changing car prices is almost as tough. Yes, Tesla has been fiddling with its price list again, reducing the cost of some cars and making others more expensive. Much of the...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
architecturaldigest.com
You Can Now Buy a Flying Superyacht—for $86 Million
In the world of transportation, there are a few universal laws: Cars drive, planes fly, and boats sail. But a new flying superyacht from Lazzarini Design Studio may soon change everything we thought we knew about travel. As reported by CNN, the concept vessel, named Plectrum, is designed with hydrofoil technology, which is best described as an an underwater fin, that allows the boat to lift off of the water’s surface and “fly” at top speeds. To do this, three hydrogen-powered motors capable of 5,000 horsepower each push the yacht up from underneath.
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
Comments / 0