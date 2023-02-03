ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WBOC

Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. house fire sends one to the hospital

QUANTICO, Md. – A house fire Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in Wicomico County. We’re told the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m., at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in just under an hour. Further investigation revealed...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam

WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

