Community members to host fundraiser for Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting
Community members in Chesapeake are coming together to host a fundraiser for a local deputy who was injured during a shootout.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
WBOC
Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
WAVY News 10
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
Multiple people injured following crash at James River Bridge
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the James River Bridge over the weekend.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
Shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd sends one person to hospital: Police
Virginia Beach police say one person was injured in a shooting in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center on Saturday.
Vehicle hits, kills man on bicycle in Newport News
Police in Newport News say the incident happened on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. house fire sends one to the hospital
QUANTICO, Md. – A house fire Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in Wicomico County. We’re told the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m., at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in just under an hour. Further investigation revealed...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
Hampton abduction case highlights Amber Alert shortcomings
On its face, the Amber Alert program boasts a high success rate, with the DOJ reporting 1,100-plus children recovered through the program, but at least one expert says that statistic is misleading – and Americans should lower their expectations about what the Amber Alert is capable of doing.
Hampton man at center of recent AMBER Alert sentenced for child neglect
A Hampton man at the center of an AMBER Alert last fall was sentenced Thursday in Burleigh County, North Dakota.
Family, friends of pregnant woman killed in Hampton shooting hoping for justice
It's a pain one Hampton Roads mother says no parent should have to experience. Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a shooting on Jan. 30 in Hampton.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police
One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
