WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO