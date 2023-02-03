ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
TheDailyBeast

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Shouldn’t Have Postponed His China Trip Over a Balloon

If the United States Air Force employed one properly trained birthday clown, we could handle this Chinese balloon “crisis” in a manner suited to the negligible threat being posed. A couple of quick moves and the balloon would be in the shape of a puppy, and we could all turn our attention back to the serious business of the world’s most important bilateral relationship.Instead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China amidst needless hysteria, in an act of pure domestic political theater. The Biden administration’s actions are more a defense against the hyper China hawks...
The Week

Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia

President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks.  Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
North Platte Post

China responds to report of spy balloon over Western US

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon,...
CNBC

U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
Washington Examiner

Top US cybersecurity diplomat says Twitter account was hacked

Nathaniel Fick, the nation's top-ranking cybersecurity diplomat, said over the weekend that his personal Twitter account was hacked. Fick, who serves as ambassador at large to the State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, revealed news of the hacking in a tweet from his personal Twitter on Saturday evening, ostensibly when he regained access to the account. He called the incident one of the "perils of the job."
CBS Detroit

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says

The Defense Department is "confident" a balloon spotted over Montana is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior defense official said Thursday. A senior defense official said the U.S. has engaged with Chinese officials "urgently," and President Biden has been briefed on the situation. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and vice chair Joint Chief Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking "kinetic action" because of danger from debris, the defense official said. The U.S. government has also determined the balloon does not pose a threat, the defense official said. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier Gen. Patrick Ryder said the balloon is...
Philosophy Blogger

Biden strongly denounced the recent attack on democracy in Brazil, where rioters forcefully invaded government offices.

President Biden firmly denounced the shocking scenes of violence in Brazil this past Sunday, demonstrating that chaos and anarchy will have no place under his administration. He vowed to protect democracy in Brazil by offering it his full support--a testament to the current U.S. government's commitment to upholding nationwide democratically elected systems across the globe!

