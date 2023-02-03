Read full article on original website
U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken Shouldn’t Have Postponed His China Trip Over a Balloon
If the United States Air Force employed one properly trained birthday clown, we could handle this Chinese balloon “crisis” in a manner suited to the negligible threat being posed. A couple of quick moves and the balloon would be in the shape of a puppy, and we could all turn our attention back to the serious business of the world’s most important bilateral relationship.Instead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China amidst needless hysteria, in an act of pure domestic political theater. The Biden administration’s actions are more a defense against the hyper China hawks...
'Border-free Biden:' Republicans connect China spy balloon fiasco to migrant crisis at southern border
The Chinese surveillance balloon that traveled into U.S. territory this week has sparked comparisons from Republicans with the ongoing crisis at the southern border.
Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate
Beijing alleges, the "weather balloon" deviated off course and that U.S. diplomats and media outlets use it as a pretext "smear" China.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Russia Reveals Simple Message Sent From U.S.
A top Russian official said he was given a message from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia
President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
UPDATE: Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
China has reasons to keep cool after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
The U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling on North Korea to return a navy ship that it seized 55 years ago and now keeps on display as a tourist attraction.
China responds to report of spy balloon over Western US
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon,...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry said it is "assessing the situation" and that "both sides are calm and cautious."
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China
The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
How Chinese State and Media Are Responding to Balloon Across U.S.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused some U.S. politicians and media of trying to "smear" China on Saturday.
China says alleged spy balloon over US is ‘civilian airship’ used for research
Chinese officials on Friday said that a suspected surveillance balloon seen over the western U.S. is a “civilian airship” used for research, mainly for meteorological purposes.
Top US cybersecurity diplomat says Twitter account was hacked
Nathaniel Fick, the nation's top-ranking cybersecurity diplomat, said over the weekend that his personal Twitter account was hacked. Fick, who serves as ambassador at large to the State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, revealed news of the hacking in a tweet from his personal Twitter on Saturday evening, ostensibly when he regained access to the account. He called the incident one of the "perils of the job."
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says
The Defense Department is "confident" a balloon spotted over Montana is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior defense official said Thursday. A senior defense official said the U.S. has engaged with Chinese officials "urgently," and President Biden has been briefed on the situation. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and vice chair Joint Chief Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking "kinetic action" because of danger from debris, the defense official said. The U.S. government has also determined the balloon does not pose a threat, the defense official said. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier Gen. Patrick Ryder said the balloon is...
Biden strongly denounced the recent attack on democracy in Brazil, where rioters forcefully invaded government offices.
President Biden firmly denounced the shocking scenes of violence in Brazil this past Sunday, demonstrating that chaos and anarchy will have no place under his administration. He vowed to protect democracy in Brazil by offering it his full support--a testament to the current U.S. government's commitment to upholding nationwide democratically elected systems across the globe!
