The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO