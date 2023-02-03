ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

InsuranceNewsNet

MedicaidAs provisions lapse, millions approach a coverage cliff

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of low-income Americans at risk of losing health coverage, threatening their access to care and potentially exposing them to large medical bills.
OREGON STATE
Kristen Walters

Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations

A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan

Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

COVID in California: Infection raises risk of high cholesterol, studies find

Feb. 3— Bay Area coronavirus cases and other metrics such as case rates and hospitalizations are still falling, but the rate of decline has slowed and wastewater samples aren't giving an entirely rosy picture. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant made up about 66.4% of cases in the week through Feb. 4, up…
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?

How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
InsuranceNewsNet

Yes, Social Security and Medicare still need to be reformed — and soon

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced last week that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are "off the table" in negotiations over raising the debt ceiling. Medicare's trust fund is projected to run short by 2028, and Social Security will exhaust its reserves by 2034. The longer Congress puts off fixes, the more painful they will become for the 66 million…
InsuranceNewsNet

drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
InsuranceNewsNet

When Republicans rant about ‘socialism,’ remember the Affordable Care Act

One of the greatest government success stories in a generation rarely gets much attention. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently reported a "nearly 50% increase in HealthCare.gov of since President Biden took office." CMS also reported that families who purchased insurance in the marketplace saved an average of $800 in premiums in 2022.
InsuranceNewsNet

Consider all factors in homeowners insurance

Daily Messenger (Canandaigua, NY) As for replacement and market value, policygenius.com explains it this way, "Although the vast majority of property owners have homeowners insurance, almost half of them mistakenly think the amount of homeowners insurance they need is based on the market value of their home. Basing your home's coverage limits on its market value can lead you to being over insured and paying too much for coverage or being underinsured and not having high enough policy limits to pay out for a full rebuild in the event of a disaster."
CANANDAIGUA, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

EDITORIAL: Hochul's Medicaid boost for nursing homes is welcome – but is it enough? [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]

Feb. 4—When New York's nursing homes are no longer able to accept residents in need of skilled care, where will these mostly elderly people find respite? Will they have to resort to expensive short-term stays in hospitals, forcing patients who truly need hospital-level care to wait longer for beds? Will they have to be sent to other states, separated from their families and communities? How many of.
WASHINGTON STATE
