MedicaidAs provisions lapse, millions approach a coverage cliff
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of low-income Americans at risk of losing health coverage, threatening their access to care and potentially exposing them to large medical bills.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan
Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
COVID in California: Infection raises risk of high cholesterol, studies find
Feb. 3— Bay Area coronavirus cases and other metrics such as case rates and hospitalizations are still falling, but the rate of decline has slowed and wastewater samples aren't giving an entirely rosy picture. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant made up about 66.4% of cases in the week through Feb. 4, up…
A Majority of Americans Say They Would Buy Health Insurance From Non-insurance Companies
According to projections from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. have increased at an annual rate of 5.4% since 2019 and are expected to climb to. discovered that 94% of Americans think the cost of healthcare in the. U.S. is simply too high.(2) Based on expert analysis by IBISWorld,...
Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?
How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
Yes, Social Security and Medicare still need to be reformed — and soon
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced last week that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are "off the table" in negotiations over raising the debt ceiling. Medicare's trust fund is projected to run short by 2028, and Social Security will exhaust its reserves by 2034. The longer Congress puts off fixes, the more painful they will become for the 66 million…
drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Rep. Barragan Introduces Bill to Prohibit Annual Limits on Dental Coverage Under Children's Health Insurance Program
H.R. 590. A bill to amend title XXI of the Social Security Act to prohibit lifetime or annual limits on dental coverage under the. , and to require wraparound coverage of dental services for certain children under such program; to the. Committee on Energy and Commerce. . The bill is...
E.J. Antoni column: How the cost of policy hits home
Daily News, The (Longview, WA) If you think public policy doesn't really affect you or your family, take a quick glance at your retirement account – but you may want to sit down first. Those accounts have taken a beating lately because of the misguided policies emanating from. Washington,...
Fed chair walks tightrope of acting to ease inflation fight and articulating his position
Last week, it was the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee shaping monetary policy and investor expectations. It will be the Fed’s open mouth practices at work this week. Federal Reserve. Chairman. handled his common practice of making controlled public appearances after an interest rate decision by the central...
When Republicans rant about ‘socialism,’ remember the Affordable Care Act
One of the greatest government success stories in a generation rarely gets much attention. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently reported a "nearly 50% increase in HealthCare.gov of since President Biden took office." CMS also reported that families who purchased insurance in the marketplace saved an average of $800 in premiums in 2022.
Unmet Needs: Critics Cite Failures in Health Care for Vulnerable Foster Children
Need Help? If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. One night last month, a 9-year-old boy who had autism and talked about killing himself was among about 70 foster care children and youth under state supervision sleeping in hotels across.
Nearly 200,000 Ohioans set to lose Medicaid benefits by April: What you need to know
For nearly 200,000 Ohioans, the end of the federal government's public health emergency for COVID-19 will likely mean the end of their Medicaid benefits. It's called an unwinding, and it basically means that a requirement for states to keep people continuously enrolled during the pandemic (even if their income changed) will come to an end on.
Law enforcement, others remind Lehigh Valley consumers to watch out for possible Super Bowl-related frauds
Morning Call (Allentown, PA) The Big Game can also mean the Big Ripoff. resident, who was cheated out of tickets to Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers NFC title game. The unidentified man from. Lower Macungie Township. told state police at. Fogelsville. he paid. $350. in cash through. Facebook. Messenger...
Retiring NC Medicaid director Dave Richard earned reputation for providing stability
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In a state government increasingly known for its partisanship, Medicaid director. have trusted to have North Carolinians' best interest at heart. Richard announced last week his plans to retire after nearly eight years as deputy secretary of the. N.C. Division of Medical Assistance. on. Feb. 28. .
Consider all factors in homeowners insurance
Daily Messenger (Canandaigua, NY) As for replacement and market value, policygenius.com explains it this way, "Although the vast majority of property owners have homeowners insurance, almost half of them mistakenly think the amount of homeowners insurance they need is based on the market value of their home. Basing your home's coverage limits on its market value can lead you to being over insured and paying too much for coverage or being underinsured and not having high enough policy limits to pay out for a full rebuild in the event of a disaster."
EDITORIAL: Hochul's Medicaid boost for nursing homes is welcome – but is it enough? [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]
Feb. 4—When New York's nursing homes are no longer able to accept residents in need of skilled care, where will these mostly elderly people find respite? Will they have to resort to expensive short-term stays in hospitals, forcing patients who truly need hospital-level care to wait longer for beds? Will they have to be sent to other states, separated from their families and communities? How many of.
