Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
Nearly 200,000 Ohioans set to lose Medicaid benefits by April: What you need to know
For nearly 200,000 Ohioans, the end of the federal government's public health emergency for COVID-19 will likely mean the end of their Medicaid benefits. It's called an unwinding, and it basically means that a requirement for states to keep people continuously enrolled during the pandemic (even if their income changed) will come to an end on.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
Congress has capped Medicare insulin costs. Here’s how it works and what it means
North Carolina residents could soon be paying less for prescription drugs. on Friday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The Inflation Reduction Act is the most impactful health care bill since the Affordable Care Act because it works...
The California Department of Insurance takes a consumer-first approach: Letter to the Editor
Re: " California is dangerous for insurers, but not due to fires and floods" Insurance company rate filings are a data-driven process, and each undergoes a rigorous review under a transparent set of rules established under Proposition 103 passed by. California. voters in 1988. Our staff continues to review pending...
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan
Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
Retiring NC Medicaid director Dave Richard earned reputation for providing stability
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In a state government increasingly known for its partisanship, Medicaid director. have trusted to have North Carolinians' best interest at heart. Richard announced last week his plans to retire after nearly eight years as deputy secretary of the. N.C. Division of Medical Assistance. on. Feb. 28. .
KEYT
$400 million in healthcare related grants announced by Governor Newsom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in grants to expand the healthcare workforce and improve healthcare infrastructure across California. These grants are part of over $1 billion dedicated in the state's budget for health and human services. Newsom explained, “These crucial investments in our health care...
Unmet Needs: Critics Cite Failures in Health Care for Vulnerable Foster Children
Need Help? If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. One night last month, a 9-year-old boy who had autism and talked about killing himself was among about 70 foster care children and youth under state supervision sleeping in hotels across.
Undocumented Immigrants Can Drive, Rent Apartments, And Access Health Benefits In California
Things are looking up for undocumented immigrants in California. Approval of the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act occurred in 2013. It gives undocumented residents a license to drive. Seven years later, the state plans to expand the program.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in. Kentucky. . "Given we were facing the pandemic, we...
proclaimerscv.com
With Gavin Newsom’s “Pitiful” Contract, California Union Expects Hikes of 43%
With a ratio of 59% to 41%, hundreds of state-employed scientists in California rejected a tentative labor deal, conveying a message to the Newsom government and union leaders that the increases suggested in that offer were inappropriate. The outcome of the vote was released by the union that represents these...
COVID in California: Newsom confirms state won't require vaccine to attend school
California will not require children to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend schools. The move marks a reversal of Gov. Newsom's 2021 announcement that California would add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of mandated vaccinations for kids to attend school, the Associated Press reports. Now public health officials say they are no longer moving ahead with the…
KABC
Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.
(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
Eliminating stigma: California's plan to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease
SACRAMENTO, CA. - To tackle the ongoing problem of Alzheimer's disease in California, the state legislature has passed a bill to increase public awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the condition. With 2.2 million Californians impacted by Alzheimer's, it is the third leading cause of death in the state. The new bill seeks to improve early detection and diagnosis of the disease through culturally appropriate public education campaigns and increased outreach to at-risk populations.
knewsradio.com
Utilities Credits Coming Early
Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background, with a 100 dollar bill on top. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit....
Opinion: Restore Felony Penalties to Protect Public Safety in California
Public safety should be government’s top priority. That’s why I’m supporting a new legislative initiative in Sacramento that will enhance public safety by restoring felony penalties for many crimes now plaguing California. Obviously, serious crimes demand serious consequences. One day last week, Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl,...
californiaglobe.com
California Per Capita Spending Doubles – Where Is It Going?
California’s state government is spending twice as much as it did a decade ago, and by every metric that matters to ordinary Californians, things have only gotten worse. Even without further analysis, this is an incredible fact. California’s state government, in constant dollars, is spending nearly twice as much per resident as it did a decade ago, and what do they have to show for it? Are the schools better? Are the roads improved? Is crime and homelessness down? The answer to these and similar questions is no.
