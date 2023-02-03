ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
IDAHO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan

Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
COLORADO STATE
KEYT

$400 million in healthcare related grants announced by Governor Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in grants to expand the healthcare workforce and improve healthcare infrastructure across California. These grants are part of over $1 billion dedicated in the state's budget for health and human services. Newsom explained, “These crucial investments in our health care...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

With Gavin Newsom’s “Pitiful” Contract, California Union Expects Hikes of 43%

With a ratio of 59% to 41%, hundreds of state-employed scientists in California rejected a tentative labor deal, conveying a message to the Newsom government and union leaders that the increases suggested in that offer were inappropriate. The outcome of the vote was released by the union that represents these...
InsuranceNewsNet

COVID in California: Newsom confirms state won't require vaccine to attend school

California will not require children to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend schools. The move marks a reversal of Gov. Newsom's 2021 announcement that California would add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of mandated vaccinations for kids to attend school, the Associated Press reports. Now public health officials say they are no longer moving ahead with the…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.

(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Eliminating stigma: California's plan to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease

SACRAMENTO, CA. - To tackle the ongoing problem of Alzheimer's disease in California, the state legislature has passed a bill to increase public awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the condition. With 2.2 million Californians impacted by Alzheimer's, it is the third leading cause of death in the state. The new bill seeks to improve early detection and diagnosis of the disease through culturally appropriate public education campaigns and increased outreach to at-risk populations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
knewsradio.com

Utilities Credits Coming Early

Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background, with a 100 dollar bill on top. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit....
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Per Capita Spending Doubles – Where Is It Going?

California’s state government is spending twice as much as it did a decade ago, and by every metric that matters to ordinary Californians, things have only gotten worse. Even without further analysis, this is an incredible fact. California’s state government, in constant dollars, is spending nearly twice as much per resident as it did a decade ago, and what do they have to show for it? Are the schools better? Are the roads improved? Is crime and homelessness down? The answer to these and similar questions is no.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy