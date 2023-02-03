Connecticut doctors call on legislature to tackle prior authorization during this year's session [The Hour, Norwalk, Conn.]

Read full article on original website
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides
Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Police: Catalytic converter theft law is not working
Connecticut police say the weight and reach of the federal government is needed to hobble organized crime rings cashing in on the thriving black market for catalytic converters. U.S. Sen. , D- Conn. , said he supports federal help to curb the rampant thefts and would back more resources for...
Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Monday morning during which unveiled the details. According to the Lamont Administration, Currently, single (joint) filers pay a 3...
Lobbying RI's part-time legislators is big business. Here's how big it was in 2022.
PROVIDENCE — The $84,000 lobbying contract that the perpetually cash-strapped RI Public Transit Authority. law firm made headlines, but it barely scratches the surface in a state where lobbying is a. $15.7-million. -a-year business — and the lines between politicians and lobbyists often blur. Among the revelations in...
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal brags about Connecticut’s pies, scoffs at ‘imitators’ ahead of National Pizza Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Other states are merely “imitators” in the pizza world, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) bragged on Twitter Sunday. “As we begin the countdown to National Pizza Day this Thursday — with boasts & bragging about America’s best pie — no question that CT is at the top,” he tweeted. He’s staying […]
This Week in Connecticut: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says governor would be ‘dream job,’ Stefanowski wrong candidate
(WTNH) – There’s big news out of New Britain this week as Mayor Erin Stewart announced she is running for a sixth term. Dennis House sat down with the young Republican in her City Hall office to talk about why she is running, and why her party has such trouble winning elections.
EDITORIAL: Hochul's Medicaid boost for nursing homes is welcome – but is it enough? [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]
Feb. 4—When New York's nursing homes are no longer able to accept residents in need of skilled care, where will these mostly elderly people find respite? Will they have to resort to expensive short-term stays in hospitals, forcing patients who truly need hospital-level care to wait longer for beds? Will they have to be sent to other states, separated from their families and communities? How many of.
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Unmet Needs: Critics Cite Failures in Health Care for Vulnerable Foster Children
Need Help? If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. One night last month, a 9-year-old boy who had autism and talked about killing himself was among about 70 foster care children and youth under state supervision sleeping in hotels across.
Connecticut group helps those in need on street from frigid temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol being in place until Sunday, shelters and warming centers across the state are open. However, many unhoused people getting to these shelters may not be accessible without transportation. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance is making sure that is not a...
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
As temperatures plummet, Connecticut receives millions to fight homelessness
Federal officials announced that Connecticut will receive $18 million to get people off the streets and into permanent housing.
Capitol Report: Lamont to roll out his 2-year state budget
(WTNH) – On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont will roll out his two-year state budget and he’s made no secret these past few weeks about some of his bigger proposals to help Connecticut residents. They include tax cuts, tax credits, erasing medical debt, gun safety laws, waste management, and...
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
