A high-speed chase that began in the City of Fond du Lac ended about a mile shy of the Sheboygan County line on Saturday morning. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began shortly before 3 a.m. when a deputy stopped a vehicle on Johnson Street near Highway 41 for a suspended and mismatched plate. The driver and lone occupant, whom the deputy suspected was drinking, also gave his brother’s name, even as the deputy positively I.D.’d him as a 35-year-old Oshkosh man wanted on active arrest warrants and under probation for fleeing and eluding an officer. The driver, instead of exiting the vehicle, fled at high speed eastward through the city and eastbound on Highway 23. Some 15 miles down the line the vehicle missed a turn at Hillview Road, crossed the median and into the westbound lanes where a Sheriff’s deputy, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, forced him off the road. The driver fled on foot but he was stopped with a taser and taken into custody.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO