forkast.news
South Korea issues guideline on cryptocurrencies as securities tokens ahead of planned legalization
South Korea published guidelines on Monday for defining what specific cryptocurrencies would fall under regulations applicable to financial securities. The move is part of an ongoing review of digital assets and the drawing up of comprehensive regulations for the sector. Fast facts. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) said that...
Filecoin developer Protocol Labs cuts 21% staff amid ‘crypto winter’
Protocol Labs, creator of decentralized storage network Filecoin, is joining a growing list of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 firms to cut staff, as the industry continues to “weather crypto winter” intensified by the FTX collapse and macroeconomic factors. Juan Benet, chief executive officer of Protocol Lab, said in...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend losses: Solana, Polygon biggest losers
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped in afternoon trading on Monday in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Bitcoin continued trading under US$23,000, while Solana and Polygon led losses. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dropped 2.17% to US$22,883 at 4 p.m....
What is CeDeFi, and why it is the future of finance
Average investors involved with digital assets at the individual and institutional levels have found themselves in a Goldilocks situation. Decentralized finance (DeFi) isn’t predictable enough due to its unwieldy, unregulated structure and reliance on often-volatile cryptocurrencies. Centralized finance (CeFi) is too stagnant given the rising fiat inflation and rudimentary options for growing wealth from controlled exchanges.
