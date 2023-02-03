ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Filecoin developer Protocol Labs cuts 21% staff amid ‘crypto winter’

Protocol Labs, creator of decentralized storage network Filecoin, is joining a growing list of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 firms to cut staff, as the industry continues to “weather crypto winter” intensified by the FTX collapse and macroeconomic factors. Juan Benet, chief executive officer of Protocol Lab, said in...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend losses: Solana, Polygon biggest losers

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped in afternoon trading on Monday in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Bitcoin continued trading under US$23,000, while Solana and Polygon led losses. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dropped 2.17% to US$22,883 at 4 p.m....
What is CeDeFi, and why it is the future of finance

Average investors involved with digital assets at the individual and institutional levels have found themselves in a Goldilocks situation. Decentralized finance (DeFi) isn’t predictable enough due to its unwieldy, unregulated structure and reliance on often-volatile cryptocurrencies. Centralized finance (CeFi) is too stagnant given the rising fiat inflation and rudimentary options for growing wealth from controlled exchanges.

