On This Day (5 Feb 1913): Sunderland keep their focus on Cup progress with victory over Man City
It is 110 years since the culmination of one of Sunderland’s greatest-ever seasons, in which the club won a fifth Football League title and reached the English (FA) Cup final for the first time – with a second round game played on this day proving to be an important stepping stone towards the showpiece fixture.
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
Harry Kane enjoys ‘magical feeling’ after breaking Jimmy Greaves’ Spurs record
The striker scored his 267th Tottenham goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester City to move top of the club’s standings and said it was a ‘dream come true’
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
Liverpool FC Women Sign Natasha Dowie, Release Rachel Furness
The Liverpool FC Women were quite active this January, bringing in five players, while parting ways with two others. Most of the activity took place early in the window, with the signing of former Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner, and also bringing in a lot of depth and youth in midfield with Fuka Nagawa, Sofie Lundgaard, and Miri Taylor. Versatile midfielder/defender Charlotte Wardlaw was recalled from Liverpool to her parent club, Chelsea, before being loaned out again. The club wasn’t done, however, as Matt Beard and the LFC brass did make two very late moves.
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Stats and Facts
Manchester City head to North London to give Spurs fans a second dilemma in three weeks as they look to keep pace with Arsenal. The blues can close the gap on the Gunners to two points with a win, which begs the question of would Spurs fans prefer to see their team lose so City can try and stop Arsenal, or win to boost their chances of Champions League football?
Newcastle vs. West Ham - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Football is back at St James’ Park. Premier League football, that is, after last Tuesday’s odd League Cup semi-final matchup that ended in ecstasy for the Toon Army. The next time the Magpies play a Carabao Cup game it will happen in London. Not Newcastle, not Manchester, not anywhere else. London. Wembley Stadium. Smacked right in the middle of South Way, with a 90,000-seat capacity. February 26th. Don’t miss it.
Barcelona, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation at Chelsea — report
It seemed like an ill-advised transfer from the get-go, Chelsea acquiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, made even more confusing by the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel almost immediately after. To his credit, Aubameyang had remained committed to the club and the new head coach. However, success on the pitch...
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history
When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like. With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his...
Saturday football open thread
It’s a weekend day on which Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t play so that means my attention turns towards rooting fervently for whatever team is playing Arsenal, and no matter how well the Gooners play there’s always a chance tha...oh wait they’re playing EVERTON? Fffffffffff never mind then.
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations
The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
Monday February 6th & Tuesday February 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Match Report: Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester City
Leicester City saw off Aston Villa by a score of 4-2 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action. The first half saw Villa take the lead twice through Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal. The Foxes equalised both times from James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho strikes. Tetê scored on his debut just before the half-time whistle. Substitute Dennis Praet provided the icing on the cake with the second half’s only goal.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, Player Ratings: Two towers of clean sheet power
That’s back-to-back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Thiago Silva, and six in his last nine appearances. Nice. The last two players to win three community votes in a row were Édouard Mendy, at the start of his Chelsea career, and Christian Pulisic who actually won six (6!) in a row and nine of eleven during Project Restart. (EDIT: and also Kepa earlier this season, in October; sorry, Kepa!)
Manchester City charged by Premier League with breaching financial rules
Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League of breaching financial rules over a nine-year period. According to the charges, the club violated fair play financial rules around 100 times over a period of time from 2009 until 2018. During that period of time, Manchester City won the Premier...
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Reds hold on after Casemiro sees red
Manchester United held on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in what turned out to be a much more dramatic finish than it seemed after an hour or so of play. Casemiro’s sending off complicated matters and handed Patrick Vieira’s side momentum, but in the end a strong defensive and time killing performance got them through.
Noni Madueke delighted to make Chelsea debut, upset that it wasn’t a win
Noni Madueke became the latest Chelsea player to make his debut when he came on at half-time against Fulham on Friday, and while the 20-year-old didn’t quite manage to change the numbers on the scoreboard, he did show some endeavor, work rate, and directness with the promise of more to come.
Reading 2-2 Watford: Player Ratings
Wasn’t forced into a save before picking the ball out of his own net in the first half. Came out quickly and made a strong save in the second, when a Watford player was through on goal which would’ve put them out of sight. Amadou Mbengue: 6. After...
