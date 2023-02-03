ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders executives Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney paying close attention to one position at the Senior Bowl

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s no secret that the Washington Commanders need help on the offensive line. It’s not just one position, either.

After Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff departed last offseason, Washington signed veteran Trai Turner to replace him. At left guard, Washington released Ereck Flowers and replaced him with Andrew Norwell.

Both players had their moments in 2022, but it was clear that Washington downgraded at both guard spots. The old adage is often true when you say, “you get what you pay for.”

While 2022 seventh-round pick Chris Paul could start at left guard in 2023, it’s not guaranteed. Paul will be in the mix, but he’ll have competition.

The Commanders understand they need to improve on the offensive line next season and expect to add some talent in the trenches either via free agency or the 2023 NFL draft. Or both.

At practice for this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, Washington has its entire coach staff in attendance, outside of head coach Ron Rivera, as well as general manager Martin Mayhew, executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney and senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes.

Washington’s assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton is coaching the National team’s offensive line, which features talented linemen like Dawand Jones, McClendon Curtis and Jaelyn Duncan, among others.

Wharton is getting an up-close look at this year’s offensive line class, but he isn’t the only one.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post spotted Hurney in the offensive line drills on Wednesday.

Jhabvala told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington and 106.7 The Fan that Hurney appeared “fixated” on the offensive linemen, which is good news for Washington fans.

Hurney wasn’t the only one.

On Thursday, while Wharton was working with the offensive linemen, Mayhew was up close taking a look at the group.

The Commanders have a solid history of picking good players from the Senior Bowl. Last year, Washington drafted Phidarian Mathis, Brian Robinson Jr., Sam Howell, Cole Turner and Paul from the Senior Bowl.

It’s been a good week for several offensive line prospects in Mobile. Perhaps the Commanders can land at least two of these players in April’s draft.

