El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1 seriously injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday. It happened around 12:28 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at at 5201 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Fire. El Paso police...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Chaparral dispensary turns to El Paso City Council for help decriminalizing cannabis

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department names 38-year veteran as interim police chief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced the appointment of Peter Pacillas as the interim police chief. Pacillas, who has been serving as Assistant Police Chief since 2009, graduated from the El Paso Police Academy in 1988 and has served in all ranks within the Police Department.
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

El Paso Overrun with Cartel Fentanyl & Weed

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of El Paso stopped four narcotic smuggling attempts in the span of two days. “These recent seizures show that there are no boundaries when it comes to drug smuggling,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Because smugglers can be teens, adults or pretty much anyone in between, means that CBP officers must remain vigilant to identify and stop these threats.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge

UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
VINTON, TX
ktep.org

Monica Vazquez on being a nurse practitioner.

All the way from a tiny spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Clinical Assistant Professor Monica Vazquez, originary from Guam, is also the Coordinator of the Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Texas at El Paso. Mrs. Vazquez always showed an interest in healthcare from a very young age and grew up surrounded by siblings involved in the field. She is visiting the studio of We Are UT El Paso to tell us her life story, influences and how being a life practitioner works in El Paso and surrounding areas.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

