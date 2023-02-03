Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Former El Paso County teacher faces felony charges, accused of inappropriate relationship
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
KFOX 14
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
KFOX 14
1 seriously injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday. It happened around 12:28 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at at 5201 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Fire. El Paso police...
KFOX 14
Chaparral dispensary turns to El Paso City Council for help decriminalizing cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
KFOX 14
Sheriff's Office release name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Anthony, TX
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the driver and passenger of the car that drove towards law enforcement and struck a marked New Mexico State Police vehicle that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The male driver was identified as 44-year-old...
cbs4local.com
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department names 38-year veteran as interim police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced the appointment of Peter Pacillas as the interim police chief. Pacillas, who has been serving as Assistant Police Chief since 2009, graduated from the El Paso Police Academy in 1988 and has served in all ranks within the Police Department.
KFOX 14
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities investigate 'incident'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "secure mode of operations" at Franklin High School was lifted after authorities investigated an incident nearby. El Paso police stated they worked with El Paso ISD police over unconfirmed reports of a subject with a gun call. Franklin High School was placed on...
ktxs.com
Feds charge math teacher with transferring obscene material to people less than 18
EL PASO, Texas (TND) — A high school math teacher is in trouble with the federal government. The FBI arrested Orlando Solis of El Paso, Texas, on Thursday. The 46 year old was charged with the transfer of obscene material to minors. Solis works at Chapin High School in...
San Angelo LIVE!
El Paso Overrun with Cartel Fentanyl & Weed
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of El Paso stopped four narcotic smuggling attempts in the span of two days. “These recent seizures show that there are no boundaries when it comes to drug smuggling,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Because smugglers can be teens, adults or pretty much anyone in between, means that CBP officers must remain vigilant to identify and stop these threats.”
Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge
UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
Chapin High teacher arrested for allegedly sending obscene material to minors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Chapin High School teacher was arrested Thursday night and is facing a federal charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to minors, according to the FBI. Orlando A. Solis, listed on the El Paso Independent School District website as a math teacher, was arrested by the FBI after an investigation […]
ktep.org
Monica Vazquez on being a nurse practitioner.
All the way from a tiny spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Clinical Assistant Professor Monica Vazquez, originary from Guam, is also the Coordinator of the Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Texas at El Paso. Mrs. Vazquez always showed an interest in healthcare from a very young age and grew up surrounded by siblings involved in the field. She is visiting the studio of We Are UT El Paso to tell us her life story, influences and how being a life practitioner works in El Paso and surrounding areas.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
Texas Roadhouse opens 4th location in El Paso — this time in far East Side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City. The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss. The […]
KVIA
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Be Mindful: ABC-7 probing access to medical care for El Paso veterans in ‘Be Mindful’ segment
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 is looking into the ease and access to medical care for the region's military veterans. It's a journey we started several weeks ago since learning of the death of Rob Renz. Mr. Renz was a military veteran who died on January 10 after...
Comments / 4