Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jaquise Haynes, a missing/runaway 17-year-old. Haynes is 5’8”, around 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Haynes was last seen on Feb. 1 around 5:30 a.m., in the Carringer Rd. area of Dade City. Haynes was last seen wearing jeans with red/black slides. If you have any information on Haynes’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO