pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Aaliyah Redding
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Aaliyah Redding, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. Redding is 5’7”, around 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Redding was last seen on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., in the 10800 block area of US Hwy. 19 in Port Richey. If you have any information on Redding’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Jaquise Haynes
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jaquise Haynes, a missing/runaway 17-year-old. Haynes is 5’8”, around 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Haynes was last seen on Feb. 1 around 5:30 a.m., in the Carringer Rd. area of Dade City. Haynes was last seen wearing jeans with red/black slides. If you have any information on Haynes’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Former officer applauds FHP troopers involved in Wesley Chapel shootout
According to authorities, a FHP trooper was on patrol on I-75 around 3:15 a.m. when the trooper saw two men who appeared to be stealing a pickup truck or something inside it. When the trooper approached, they drove off, initiating a car chase.
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
HCSO: 9 arrested, 5 guns, bulletproof vest recovered after traffic stop operation
Several people were arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted a nine-hour traffic operation on Saturday night.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night during a carjacking. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the Shell gas station located at 6605 E
Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
3 shot after drive-by shooter fires into crowd in St. Pete, police say
Three people were shot at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
$10K reward offered in connection to 2021 Brooksville homicide
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation connected to a 2021 homicide out of south Brooksville. Another year has passed since one person was killed, another injured and a baby grazed by a bullet during a shooting on Twigg Street.
Survey crew finds bones of New Port Richey woman missing since 2021
The New Port Richey Police Department confirmed Friday that a missing woman's remains were found last month.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced in bad breakup with man who moved into her villa
A Marianna Villas woman has been sentenced in an attack on a man during a bad breakup. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. Carney had been arrested Sept. 26 at...
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Disabled man beaten at Pinellas Park group home
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
Person shot during carjacking near Tampa: HCSO
A person was shot during an apparent carjacking near Tampa on Saturday.
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
