ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Aaliyah Redding

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Aaliyah Redding, a missing/runaway 13-year-old. Redding is 5’7”, around 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Redding was last seen on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., in the 10800 block area of US Hwy. 19 in Port Richey. If you have any information on Redding’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Jaquise Haynes

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jaquise Haynes, a missing/runaway 17-year-old. Haynes is 5’8”, around 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Haynes was last seen on Feb. 1 around 5:30 a.m., in the Carringer Rd. area of Dade City. Haynes was last seen wearing jeans with red/black slides. If you have any information on Haynes’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
DADE CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy