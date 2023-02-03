Read full article on original website
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Kenny Rogers’ Abandoned Former Mansion Is an $8.5 Million Eyesore
Kenny Rogers owned many luxurious houses, including a mansion in one of Atlanta's most exclusive neighborhoods. Now it sits abandoned and neglected.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
dancehallmag.com
Grand Theft Auto: 15 Dub, Reggae & Dancehall Classics From The Gaming Franchise
Rockstar Games’ multibillion-dollar gaming franchise Grand Theft Auto has always been known for its diverse and unforgettable soundtracks. The franchise has consistently featured Dub, Reggae, and Dancehall classics, exposing gamers to the genre’s most influential and memorable tracks. In this article, we highlight 15 of those classics, taking...
dancehallmag.com
Stalk Ashley’s ‘EarthQuake,’ And 14 More New Songs
New releases from Jamaican Dancehall and Reggae artists over the last week include Stalk Ashley on a banger dubbed EarthQuake, Beenie Man on his flossy single Sail Out, and a collab titled Gyal Dem Time with Shaggy and Teejay. Also bringing the heat is Kes and Busy Signal on the...
