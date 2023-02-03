Tip Your Server Please

The restaurant you chose for lunch is having a hard time keeping staff, and any contribution you make to employee satisfaction is appreciated. Leave a nice tip.

Annual turnover rates in the restaurant industry were generally around 130% before the pandemic. It’s around 300% now. In a national survey 62% of restaurant owners say they don't have enough employees to meet demand.

I absolutely feel we are the industry of first chances and second chances, " say Melissa Stewart, the Senior Executive Director of the Texas Restaurant Association. Job growth set records in Houston last year and unemployment fell to historic lows.

"Some of our restaurants are actually doing very well. They focused in on culture, focused on employee needs. We actually have a lot of restaurants that are fully staffed and have a little bit of industry," Steward adds.

Employment in the restaurant industry is still down 3.6% since Covid started.

