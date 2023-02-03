Along Ukraine-Belarus border, a war of nerves — and drones
By By SAMYA KULLAB - Associated Press
3 days ago
On the Belarusian border, Ukrainian units are using drones to monitor a long expanse of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north. That would be a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust toward Kyiv at the…
Officials on both sides of Russia's war in Ukraine says dozens of prisoners have returned home following a prisoner swap. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. He said they include…
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Television reporter Yuksel Akalan was broadcasting live from the streets of Malatya, Turkey, after Monday's devastating earthquake when the ground started shaking beneath his feet. Akalan and a group of others on the road are seen taking off down the street as the shaking begins. As the cameraman also turns to run, the sound of a building collapsing can be heard."As we were heading to the rubble to (film) search and rescue efforts, there were two consecutive aftershocks with a loud noise, and the building you are seeing on my left was brought down to earth," Akalan said, according to Reuters. "There was a lot of dust. A local resident is coming and he is covered in dust."The video shows Akalan coming upon a mother and her daughter in the road and helping them evacuate, urging the young girl to remain calm.At least 1,900 people were killed and many more wounded across Turkey and Syria when two separate earthquakes and multiple aftershocks hit the region early Monday. Rescue workers said they expected the death toll to climb.
Pope Francis has made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan. He celebrated Mass before an estimated 100,000 people to close out an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war. In…
The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude killed more than 1,300, Beyoncé made history at the Grammy Awards and a majority of Democrats think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan, has died. He was 79 and had been in declining health. The general ruled Pakistan after his…
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
The U.S. downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. It toppled hundreds of buildings and killed more than 1,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as…
China has accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it seriously damaged both sides’ efforts to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng says he lodged a formal…
