ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuse.com

Syracuse Completes Season Sweep with 79-72 win over BC

Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC) returned to action Sunday, Feb. 5, in the JMA Wireless Dome with a 79-72 victory in the second meeting of the season against Boston College (14-12, 4-9 ACC). Senior guard Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 24 points in the contest. In the game, Fair recorded her 2,500th career point against the Eagles while Georgia Woolley (20) and Dariauna Lewis (15) both added double-digit scoring efforts. Lewis finished one rebound shy of her ninth-double double this season. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack earned her first season sweep over an ACC opponent in the victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Edwards Career-High 27 Keys Win At BC

Senior center Jesse Edwards led all scorers with a personal-best 27-point output and Syracuse (14-10, 6-6) completed its second sweep of the season with a 77-68 road victory at Boston College (11-13, 5-8). Senior guard Joseph Girard III, who contributed 18 points, converted all nine of his free throw attempts...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Q&A with Khyreed Carter

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Boston College in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Feb. 5, (2 p.m., ACC Network Extra), for Equality & Inclusion Day, we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with assistant coach Khyreed Carter.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Battle #10 Penn State

Syracuse and #10 Penn State played two periods of scoreless hockey before the Nittany Lions tallied a goal early in the third period at Tennity Ice Pavilion on Saturday. Penn State then opened up a 4-0 lead before Orange senior Mae Batherson tallied a goal to make the score 4-1. The goal is Batherson's 14th career tally, which ties for fifth on the Orange career goal by a defenseman record list. Forwards Marielle McHale and Rayla Clemons assisted on the goal.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Tennis Defeats Drexel On the Road, 4-2

Syracuse tennis (5-0) collared its fifth straight win of the 2023 campaign on Saturday afternoon by taking a 4-2 win against Drexel (2-2) in Philadelphia, Pa. Polina Kozyreva and Ines Fonte defeated Isabel Cabreizo and Cristina Gonzales, 6-3, in the no. 2 doubles flight. The Dragons captured the first doubles flight by winning the tiebreaker, 7-6 (5-0), defeating Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya. The 'Cuse took home the doubles point, as Drexel forfeited the third doubles pairing.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy