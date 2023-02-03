Read full article on original website
Related
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Roll Call Online
Appropriations power shifts
The new Congress features a power shakeup on the House and Senate Appropriations committees that will change how spending bills are written. CQ Roll Call's David Lerman, Aidan Quigley and Paul M. Krawzak outline the leadership changes in Appropriations and assess the political dynamics in the battle over raising the statutory debt limit.
Roll Call Online
Not couch cushion money: Former members sitting on $54 million
Members of the 117th Congress who have since left Capitol Hill still hold nearly $54 million in leftover political money — cash they may tap to make contributions as lobbyists or bank for future runs. The majority of the money, $49.3 million, came from their principal reelection committees, according...
Roll Call Online
Biden may call out airlines, tout infrastructure funding at SOTU
As Congress sets its sights on aviation policies and oversight of the White House’s implementation of infrastructure and energy transition investments, President Joe Biden could echo Democrats’ demands for airline passenger protections, dig into aviation safety and lean on key infrastructure law projects as part of his State of the Union address.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Roll Call Online
Biden must count on agencies for environmental agenda
In his State of the Union address President Joe Biden will be able to tout environmental wins, but any further federal action will largely depend on the pace set by the executive branch. In his speech last year Biden largely discussed climate in the context of savings that energy-efficiency measures...
Roll Call Online
State of the Union guests to highlight divisiveness on foreign, domestic issues
Republicans may look to burst President Joe Biden’s bubble Tuesday night as he prepares to deliver his first State of the Union since the GOP took back control of the House. They will likely seize on the president’s perceived mishandling of foreign affairs, with a nod to China’s surveillance balloon — which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after several days traversing the U.S.
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers worry about weapons-makers’ ability to meet demand
U.S. lawmakers are sounding the alarm about challenges facing the U.S. defense industrial base as the war in Ukraine strains weapon supplies. It could take years to replenish certain types of weapons the U.S. has sent to Kyiv, with no easy way to ramp up production quickly. That has policymakers deeply concerned about whether the U.S. would be able to field enough weapons if conflict broke out in the Taiwan Strait.
Roll Call Online
What my 2009 interview with Nikki Haley tells me about 2024
Corrected 12:07 p.m. | As longtime readers know, I spent decades interviewing candidates for the House and Senate. I also interviewed candidates for governor when they were in Washington to meet with a campaign committee or to do some fundraising. Most of the interviews took place at the offices of...
Comments / 0