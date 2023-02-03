ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned

(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
US News and World Report

After Huge Turkey Quake, Diyarbakir Residents Pray for Missing Families

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - In the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, residents were hoping and praying for news of relatives and friends after a massive earthquake and a huge aftershock turned apartment blocks into mounds of rubble and piles of shattered masonry. With emergency services and rescuers already on the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Military Says It Is Searching for Remnants of Chinese Spy Balloon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations. The U.S. Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Ready to Repel Possible Russian Offensive This Month, Defence Minister

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time, Ukraine's defence minister said on Sunday. Russia could launch the new attack for "symbolic" reasons around...
US News and World Report

Why Are Peruvian Politics Such a Mess? Inside the Halls of Its Congress

LIMA (Reuters) - As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the...
US News and World Report

Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
US News and World Report

Aid, Rescuers Rushed to Turkey, Syria After Deadly Quake

Countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. Here's a glance at what's being provided so far:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc's Copernicus satellite system has...
US News and World Report

Syrian Toddler Survives Quake, but Mother and Siblings Perish

AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ukraine Planning to Blow up Buildings in False Flag Operation

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of preparing to blow up buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and then accuse Moscow of carrying out war crimes and targeting civilians in a false flag operation. The defence ministry provided no evidence for the claims, which it outlined in...
US News and World Report

Israeli Judicial Reform Legislation Won't Be Halted, Justice Minister Says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's justice minister said on Sunday he would not freeze "for even a minute" the legislative process for proposed judicial reforms that have drawn widespread condemnation both domestically and globally. Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin's comments to Hebrew media's Channel 13 followed a statement earlier in the...
US News and World Report

One Peacekeeper Killed in Congo After U.N. Chopper Comes Under Fire

One Peacekeeper Killed in Congo After U.N. Chopper Comes Under Fire. GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -One U.N. peacekeeper from South Africa was killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday when a helicopter operated by the peacekeeping force came under fire while in mid-air, the U.N. mission in Congo and South Africa's military said.
US News and World Report

Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs

(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

At Least 25 Killed in Burkina Faso Attack in Seno Province

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy