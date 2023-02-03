Read full article on original website
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says More U.S. Weapons Supplies Mean 'All of Ukraine Will Burn'
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine. "All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
US News and World Report
Without Supplying Evidence, Russia Says It's Investigating Alleged Ukrainian Use of Chemical Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia's state Investigative Committee said on Monday it was examining the alleged use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces near the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut. Ukraine's Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the allegation, which was not accompanied by any publicly released...
US News and World Report
Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned
(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
US News and World Report
Pakistan's Former President Musharraf, Key U.S. Ally Against Al Qaeda, Is Dead
ISLAMABAD/DUBAI (Reuters) - Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf, a key U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the militant group's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79. Musharraf, a former four-star general who seized power after a 1999 military...
US News and World Report
Russia's Prigozhin Challenges Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Aerial Duel in Cockpit Video
(Reuters) - The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday published a video of himself in the cockpit of a military aircraft, challenging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to an aerial duel. The clip was release by Prigozhin's press service, which said it was filmed aboard a Su-24...
US News and World Report
After Huge Turkey Quake, Diyarbakir Residents Pray for Missing Families
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - In the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, residents were hoping and praying for news of relatives and friends after a massive earthquake and a huge aftershock turned apartment blocks into mounds of rubble and piles of shattered masonry. With emergency services and rescuers already on the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Military Says It Is Searching for Remnants of Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations. The U.S. Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Ready to Repel Possible Russian Offensive This Month, Defence Minister
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time, Ukraine's defence minister said on Sunday. Russia could launch the new attack for "symbolic" reasons around...
US News and World Report
Why Are Peruvian Politics Such a Mess? Inside the Halls of Its Congress
LIMA (Reuters) - As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the...
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
US News and World Report
Aid, Rescuers Rushed to Turkey, Syria After Deadly Quake
Countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. Here's a glance at what's being provided so far:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc's Copernicus satellite system has...
US News and World Report
Syrian Toddler Survives Quake, but Mother and Siblings Perish
AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ukraine Planning to Blow up Buildings in False Flag Operation
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of preparing to blow up buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and then accuse Moscow of carrying out war crimes and targeting civilians in a false flag operation. The defence ministry provided no evidence for the claims, which it outlined in...
US News and World Report
Israeli Judicial Reform Legislation Won't Be Halted, Justice Minister Says
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's justice minister said on Sunday he would not freeze "for even a minute" the legislative process for proposed judicial reforms that have drawn widespread condemnation both domestically and globally. Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin's comments to Hebrew media's Channel 13 followed a statement earlier in the...
US News and World Report
One Peacekeeper Killed in Congo After U.N. Chopper Comes Under Fire
One Peacekeeper Killed in Congo After U.N. Chopper Comes Under Fire. GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -One U.N. peacekeeper from South Africa was killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday when a helicopter operated by the peacekeeping force came under fire while in mid-air, the U.N. mission in Congo and South Africa's military said.
US News and World Report
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs
(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
US News and World Report
At Least 25 Killed in Burkina Faso Attack in Seno Province
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African country...
