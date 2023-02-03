Pair of Senior Bowl Standouts Fit Commanders NFL Draft Needs

Wrapping Senior Bowl practices with another solid outing that produced two more names the Washington Commanders should be watching.

MOBILE, Ala. -- The Senior Bowl represents the first major event of the NFL Draft season for teams like the Washington Commanders.

While this is the first close-up look many are getting and young men the Commanders may make NFL professionals in April, the teams are well into their studies, and starting to widdle down to what will become their final big board.

Before we depart, however, we need to add two more standouts to the list of names Washington and its fans should be tracking from now until the NFL Draft.

WILDCAT DEFENSE

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore definitely made an impression on the final day of Senior Bowl practices and will find his name rising on several draft boards after the week.

It's a solid first step toward becoming a big riser in this year's NFL Draft build-up, and there's still plenty of work for Adebawore to put in ahead.

But if he continues to impress, he may be a young player the Commanders decide to bring in with several contracts to be negotiated and navigated within the NFL's salary cap.

FLORIDA-DC LINE

Florida Gators offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence came in as one of the top names to watch when the Senior Bowl got started.

Following the week's events, he's now one of the top guys in the NFL Draft class among interior offensive linemen.

"The biggest question mark for O'Cyrus when he transferred to Florida was how he would handle the step up from the Sun Belt (Conference) to the SEC," said Locked On Gators host Brandon Olsen. "As a pass-blocker, 'Cybo' didn't allow a sack in his career and was the most consistent piece of the Gators offensive line. Torrence is a mover in the run game that doesn't often bring defenders to the crowd but consistently creates lanes. Coaches rave about O'Cyrus both as a leader and his high football IQ."

All of those traits and characteristics shone through on the Senior Bowl practice field, making Torrence one of the big winners of the week, and a young man to watch as a potential draft target for Washington .

