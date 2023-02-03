ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Frank Ties Season High, Women's Basketball Falls to Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team could not pull off the season sweep against Alabama, falling 76-69 Sunday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) led the Tigers on offense, tying a season-high 26 points and knocking down seven shots on 12 attempts. She also performed efficiently from the foul line, shooting a perfect 11-of-11.
mutigers.com

Women’s Golf Returns to Action at Florida

The Missouri women's golf team is back in action for the first time in more than two months, competing at the Paradise Invitational, hosted by Florida Atlantic. The tournament is slated for Monday and Tuesday with the schools opening the action on Monday morning with a 7 a.m. CT shotgun start. The teams are slated to play 36 holes on Monday before wrapping up the tournament with 18 holes on Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO

