A 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student has been charged in connection with the Feb. 2 threats made to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the student communicated electronically about a bomb being placed in the schools. The name of the student will not be released because he is under age 18. He has been charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, providing false information regarding a destructive device and two counts of disturbing schools.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO