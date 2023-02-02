Read full article on original website
Three teens charged after setting off explosive device at elementary school
Three teens have been charged after setting off an explosive device last week at Pleasant Hill Elementary School, while students were not present. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an explosive device. The third teen, whose name will not be released because he is under 18, is charged with the same crime.
Student charged in threats against Lexington County schools
A 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student has been charged in connection with the Feb. 2 threats made to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the student communicated electronically about a bomb being placed in the schools. The name of the student will not be released because he is under age 18. He has been charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, providing false information regarding a destructive device and two counts of disturbing schools.
Teen stabbed newly adoptive parents, killing one, deputies say
ELGIN, S.C. — A 15-year-old accused of stabbing two people on Monday, had officially been adopted by the victims just a week before, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. 41-year-old Angelymar Morrison of Elgin was killed, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Her husband was treated for...
Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
Charges announced after inmate death at Midlands jail
A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph.
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street. The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.
White Knoll High School evacuated Monday morning, due to a threat
Lexington county deputies responded to a threat at White Knoll High School Monday morning, which was directed toward the school through another school district's tip line. The school was cleared of any threats, after deputies swept the school building and checked the campus. According to the sheriff's department, students and...
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
Exchange of gunfire on Sunset Boulevard leads to investigation in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia investigators are still working to determine how a shooting between two people unfolded on Saturday afternoon along one of the area's busiest roadways. According to a spokesperson for the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block...
Columbia man arrested for shooting incident on Whispering Winds Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of Darian Kristopher Riley, 22, of Columbia in connection with a shooting incident in the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. Riley is being charged with assault and battery, 1st degree, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Investigators...
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The information raises new questions about the security at the jail. Sheriff Leon Lott said James Oxendine Jr., Jayun Harrison,...
Man tries to sell dog at KFC in Bishopville, shot dead, say police
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after going to sell a French Bulldog at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. According to the Lee County Sheriff Department the incident happened in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at 1073 Sumter Highway. The victim, according to deputies,...
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
