Koda Ltd Sees Substantially Lower Profit For 1H2023
* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASINGLY HIGHER INVENTORIES IN U.S. WHOLESALE MARKET, AMONG OTHERS
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock at...
Volkswagen earnings meet forecast, inventory weighs on net cash flow
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen reaped an 8.1% earnings margin in 2022, at the upper end of its outlook, but net cash flow was far lower than hoped as supply chain issues left the carmaker weighed down with unfinished goods and raw materials, it said on Tuesday. Volkswagen, which is due to...
Hong Kong stocks close at 1-mth low as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low and China shares fell on Monday, as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions over a suspected spy balloon dented investor sentiment. The market also tracked other Asian shares lower, after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns about more...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
DuPont expects strong second-half on boost from China's reopening
(Adds quotes from call, details, updates shares) Feb 7 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc on Tuesday projected results to improve in the second-half of the year from steadying consumer electronics demand, normalized inventory levels at customers and China's reopening. Shares reversed from premarket losses to jump 6% to $76.82...
Bookrunner Says Ionos Group SE IPO Books Are Closed
* IONOS GROUP SE IPO: ALLOCATIONS WILL BE COMMUNICATED FEB 8TH MORNING- BOOKRUNNER
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
U.S. approves sale up to $10 bln sale of HIMARS rocket launchers, ammunition to Poland
(Adds context on sale, details on the approval) Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Poland has been on a spending spree...
Nexstim Receives NBS System Order From Hong Kong
* RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN NBS 5 SYSTEM FROM HONG KONG THROUGH ITS DISTRIBUTOR AMPERE MEDICAL LIMITED
Sri Lankan shares ended lower as financials, communication services weigh
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in financial and communication services stocks. * The CSE All-Share index fell 1.37% to 8,975.86, extending losses for a second straight session. * The country is currently focused on getting financing assurances from key bilateral...
Artroniq Proposes To Undertake Private Placement Of Up To 65.7 Mln Ordinary Shares
* PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 65.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN ARTRONIQ. * PROPOSES DIVERSIFICATION OF EXISTING PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES TO INCLUDE ELECTRONIC BICYCLES ASSEMBLY & MANUFACTURING BUSINESS
COLUMN-Outsized U.S. share of world equity may revert to norm: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Years of U.S. stock outperformance are finally cresting and their share of the global pie is likely to normalize from here. The U.S. slice of the multi-trillion dollar global equity market remains high by historical standards but is set to fall as wildly inflated Big Tech valuations reset, the dollar retreats and other regions play catch-up alongside a shift in sector leadership.
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone
* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
DIARY-Today in Washington - Feb. 8
------------------------------------------------------- 0700/1200: The USDA issues weekly world rice price. 1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Wholesale Inventories for December. 1030/1530: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data. 1100/1600: The USDA issues Livestock and Meat Trade data for December. No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues...
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
Hearing aid maker Demant sees organic growth of 3-7% in 2023
COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Demant on Tuesday reported operating profits for the second-half of 2022 above expectations and said it expects organic growth this year between 3% and 7%. Demant said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at 1.7 billion Danish crowns ($245.40 million) between...
