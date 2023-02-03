Nonprofits face challenges in making transportation accessible to aging Wisconsinites with disabilities

Read full article on original website
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
Mental health care that saved one Wisconsin veteran is now expanding to millions of others
MILWAUKEE — Mental health is top of mind when it comes to care at Milwaukee Veteran Affairs. They’re one of many VA facilities expanding mental health coverage for veterans and making it free as a part of the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act (COMPACT Act) of 2020.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
wpr.org
'It's heartless': Green Bay-area assisted living facility to evict Medicaid recipients
Lexi Wood’s 96-year-old grandmother, Millie, moved into Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Brown County’s village of Hobart about two years ago. Millie spent $96,000 on rent over two years, under the assumption that Medicaid would cover the costs after that period. Now, she is one of 15 people being evicted from Emerald Bay. Wisconsin Public Radio is only using Millie's first name to protect her privacy.
wdsm710.com
Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
marinelink.com
Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
New state plan emphasizes root causes behind public health conditions and outcomes
A new state plan to improve public health calls for addressing broad social and economic problems and emphasizes making institutions and social systems in Wisconsin fairer to everyone. The State Health Improvement Plan from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says it will take “foundational shifts” to bring public health agencies into discussion and […] The post New state plan emphasizes root causes behind public health conditions and outcomes appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley food pantries gear up in response to the end of extra COVID-19 food benefits
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the state of Wisconsin has decided to end the extra COVID-19 food share benefits. Now, local food pantries are gearing up to meet the increasing demand. Suzanne Becker, the Executive Director at Feed My People Food Bank says...
a-z-animals.com
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DNR hiring seasonal staff for spring, summer
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and need.
wpr.org
How Airbnb and other short-term rentals in Wisconsin are affecting home prices
In Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva, Superior and other Wisconsin communities, local authorities are establishing or considering stricter limits on the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rentals. But even so, Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s friendliest states to short-term rental operators, said Marquette University finance professor Anthony Pennington-Cross. Pennington-Cross...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
Door County Pulse
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
