2 Franklin Co. teens to appear in court for murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two teenage boys who were arrested in Franklin County and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. will appear in court today. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are charged with second degree murder for the death of Woods, who died on Jan. 29 in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
WRAL
Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
Officials: North Carolina man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered, sealed in concrete
Officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dismembered and sealed in concrete about a month later.
WRAL
1 person dies, 3 vehicles damaged in Cumberland County crash
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News reporters arrived at the scene. WRAL News is working to learn the extent of the other people's injuries and what led up to the crash.
North Carolina Highway Patrol investigating after chase leads to 3 car crash in Dunn
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a three car crash in Dunn.
cbs17
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
WRAL
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene.
Woman found dead from Cumberland County shooting
WADE, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office found a body along a rural area on Friday night, launching a death investigation. Deputies discovered a woman's body around 8:33 p.m. on the 6000 block of River Road in Wade. The sheriff's office said the woman appeared to have died...
Woman's body found beside road in Cumberland County: Sheriff
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Friday night.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for suspect in Scotland County grocery store robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at County Line grocery on Highway 71 in Scotland County near Robeson County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers released surveillance pictures of the...
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
WRAL
Human remains found in barrel on man's Sanford property
Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He...
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
Hamlet woman charged in vehicle break-in, theft
HAMLET — Investigators have filed charges against a woman accused of stealing money from a vehicle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man filed a report with deputies on Jan. 18 claiming that $1,000 had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his workplace on Battley Dairy Road.
‘This is just devastation’: Multiple North Carolina families displaced after 4 different fires in 8 hours
The Red Cross says they’re helping several families who have been displaced by those two fires.
cbs17
4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
cbs17
3rd woman charged with trespassing on school bus in Cumberland County in less than a month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Beard...
cbs17
Body-worn cameras going through final testing at Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A grant is allowing the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to move forward with the possible implementation of body-worn cameras for all deputies. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the Department of Justice/Office of Justice Programs in mid-December 2021 that was...
Death investigation underway after man found dead in car at intersection in Robeson County
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a Lumberton intersection, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
