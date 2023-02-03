ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

WRAL

cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Human remains found in barrel on man's Sanford property

Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He...
SANFORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet woman charged in vehicle break-in, theft

HAMLET — Investigators have filed charges against a woman accused of stealing money from a vehicle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man filed a report with deputies on Jan. 18 claiming that $1,000 had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his workplace on Battley Dairy Road.
HAMLET, NC
cbs17

4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
SPRING LAKE, NC

