Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
fox29.com
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk
Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Are you a New Jersey car prepper? It’s time you become one
It's time to start thinking about how you would survive if your car was stuck, not working, or if you were in a line of impossible traffic caused by an accident or weather event. Two incidents shaped my careful preparation for our vehicles. The first was a snowstorm where it...
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
According to Yelp, the top 5 best pizzerias in North America are nowhere near NJ
You read that right. Apparently, the best pizza in North America, going beyond the United States, is not in our region. And everyone in New Jersey should take issue with this. Now it would be one thing to name somewhere in New York City as having the best slice. We'd still have an issue with that on our side of the river, but at least it's fair competition.
mynews13.com
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death
Eyedrops being sold by New Jersey based Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited have been found to be contmaniated with a bacteria that could cause blindness, or worse, death. The eyedrops marketing as EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been linked to several incidents across the country, according to the CDC. The company is based out of the Lakewood Industrial Park in Ocean County. “FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of The post CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
basketballinsiders.com
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription
⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
1 dead, others blinded from eye drops tainted with drug-resistant bacteria in NY, NJ
One person died and others were blinded after using eye drops tainted with a rare strain of bacteria that has become resistant to most antibiotics, the CDC announced Tuesday.
Nine great NJ wineries to check out this winter
It’s that time of year when people look for new and different things to do. Just any reason to get out of the house. Of course, it’s too cold to do anything outside unless you’re into winter sports. How about checking out a few of New Jersey’s...
NJ lawmakers push to prevent foreign ownership, keep farms locally owned
State Senator Doug Steinhardt said China has been buying up land in states around the country and doesn’t want that to happen in NJ, which is why he introduced a bill that would make it illegal for foreign entities to own farmland in the state.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
