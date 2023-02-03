ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk

Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death

Eyedrops being sold by New Jersey based Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited have been found to be contmaniated with a bacteria that could cause blindness, or worse, death. The eyedrops marketing as EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been linked to several incidents across the country, according to the CDC. The company is based out of the Lakewood Industrial Park in Ocean County. “FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of The post CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription

⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
