Except in Boebert's race, Democrats crush Republicans in Colorado congressional cash dash | TRAIL MIX

Preston Steinert
3d ago
I'M A 5th GENERATION COLORADAN. AND THIS GOVERNMENT BY polis IS NOT WHAT I GREW UP WANTING AND IS NOT WHAT I WANT TO LEAVE MY KIDS!
Reply
19
Juan Jose
3d ago
that's because the voting masses in Colorado has dumb down in the last 15 years. They no longer vote for the best qualified candidate but if there's a D behind the name. Now Colorado has became California Junior with all the problems and issues
Reply
18
Richard Lujan
2d ago
anywhere in the United States where you have in mail-in voting you will not get a win for the Republicans we in Colorado understand that mail in voting is nothing but a way for the Democrats to cheat the voting and they did not win the way they said they did because they're cheating with mail-in voting is it illegal
Reply
7
Comments / 38