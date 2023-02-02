Amazon posted its first annual net loss since 2014 in what has been an atypical year for the e-commerce giant, which has spent more of its energy figuring out where to cut costs, whether it be laying off 18,000 employees, reshuffling its industrial real estate portfolio, exiting stores with low-growth potential and even shutting down some of its more experimental divisions. But despite all the headwinds that originated from perpetual recession fears and an ensuing decline in consumer spending, the tech titan endured in its fourth quarter, seeing sales increase 9 percent to $149.2 billion on net income of $278 million,...

4 DAYS AGO