Sourcing Journal

Amazon CEO: Cutting Costs is No. 1 Priority

Amazon posted its first annual net loss since 2014 in what has been an atypical year for the e-commerce giant, which has spent more of its energy figuring out where to cut costs, whether it be laying off 18,000 employees, reshuffling its industrial real estate portfolio, exiting stores with low-growth potential and even shutting down some of its more experimental divisions. But despite all the headwinds that originated from perpetual recession fears and an ensuing decline in consumer spending, the tech titan endured in its fourth quarter, seeing sales increase 9 percent to $149.2 billion on net income of $278 million,...
retailleader.com

Amazon slows grocery expansion, will close Fresh and Go stores

Amazon is rethinking its expansion strategy into grocery. The retailer will exit Fresh and Go stores with low-growth potential, Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer, said. Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy said the retailer is committed to building a strong, omnichannel grocery experience. Amazon is rethinking its grocery strategy...
mytotalretail.com

REI Announces Corporate Layoffs

Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees this week. CEO Eric Artz noted that REI has made changes at its headquarters to refocus resources in an effort to reach its 2023 goals, including "getting back to profitability as quickly as possible." This included reorganizing and combining several divisions within the headquarters and laying off 167 employees, which the co-op said is approximately 8 percent of the headquarters workforce and less than 1 percent of the total workforce.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.

