In desperate need of bus drivers, Colorado Springs school leaders find ways to fill transportation gaps

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
City Council to review proposed Pueblo Amtrak Station design and engineering
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday's work session, Pueblo City Council is set to listen to and review a presentation on the proposed Pueblo Amtrak Station design and engineering. According to a presentation shared before the meeting, there is ongoing coordination with CDOT regarding the project with a 10% design concept. City of Pueblo View The post City Council to review proposed Pueblo Amtrak Station design and engineering appeared first on KRDO.
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Community advocate Lawrence Martinez makes bid to become Colorado Springs' next mayor
In his third bid for Colorado Springs mayor since 2015, community advocate Lawrence Martinez is running in the crowded April 4 race to become the city's next mayor, promising if elected to be a boots-on-the-ground leader focusing on housing affordability, homelessness and public transportation. Martinez, who in the past has...
KKTV
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed with KRDO the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash. According to the coroner's office, 18-year-old Joseph Wright died in a crash along Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. Feb. 1. Colorado State Patrol initially told KRDO a Yamaha motorcycle was driving The post Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KRDO.
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
KKTV
Fire inside Colorado Springs Waste Management under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado Springs trash facility is under investigation. Around 9:35 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at the Waste Management building near the MLK Bypass and I-25. “Our first crews made entry and found a fire...
More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado River running dry, groups aim to turn the tide
As levels in the Colorado River are at an all-time low, states downstream aren't getting water like they used to.
Plans for an east-side park in Colorado Springs moves forward with resident input
Plans to build Colorado Springs' first community park on the east side are moving ahead as city staff prepare to publicly present residents' feedback that has informed the creation of the park's draft master plan next month. The city announced early last year its plan to build the new Norman...
Suspect killed after shooting involving Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is investigating a shooting involving three officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), leaving at least one suspect dead. The incident happened near East Bijou Street and North Academy Boulevard, according to EPCSO. At about 1:23 a.m.,...
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
Pueblo teen shoots father in the knee over van dispute
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen is under arrest after he shot his father in the knee when the father wouldn’t let him borrow the family’s van. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the City’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs woman badly hurt after she's hit by truck
Peyton Post Office working to fix staffing shortage. One person was killed and second was seriously injured. The worker fell 15 feet into a trench at a Black Forest construction site. Missing kid in El Paso County. Updated: 9 hours ago. KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
Mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs built with hopes of 'turning tide' on tensions
A new mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs has riders excited about an experience they see vanishing around city parks — and excited about what it might mean for future projects. Under the supervision of city staff, volunteer hands have built a bike-only, downhill-only trail off the south face...
Comments / 0