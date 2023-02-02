Read full article on original website
Offer Coloradans relief from crushing energy bills, Polis tells utility regulators, energy office
Skyrocketing energy prices prompted Gov. Jared Polis on Monday to direct Colorado's agencies and energy regulators to find ways to offer immediate relief to businesses and residents who have been groaning under enormous utility bills, particularly in the last few weeks. Among other things, Polis, who touted saving Coloradans money...
Colorado advances bill on right to repair agricultural equipment
When Dale McCall’s hay balers were malfunctioning in 2019, he went to the manufacturer for support. Over the course of around three weeks, McCall said he spent $6,000 for the manufacturer’s technicians to come and work on the balers to no avail. In that time, deadlines for harvesting the hay passed and McCall nearly lost contracts due to the delay.
Peddling more pot to Colorado kids | Colorado Springs Gazette
Just when the state was making headway in tightening lax marijuana regulations to protect Colorado’s kids — a new bill in the legislature would kick the door wide open to more abuse. Senate Bill 23-081 would roll back safeguards enacted by the legislature only two years ago to...
House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado
Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
State House approves adding suicide hotlines to college student IDs
An effort to add suicide hotline numbers to student identification cards took a huge step forward Tuesday, receiving approval from the state House of Representatives. If passed by the state Senate, House Bill 1007 would require Colorado's higher education institutions to print the phone and text numbers of statewide and national mental health crisis and suicide hotlines on the back of student IDs beginning in August 2023.
Fair Workweek Act furthest thing from radical | OPINION
Service-sector workers undergird our everyday routines, from buying a morning coffee, to doing the Sunday grocery shopping, to picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy. But the work schedules and daily lives of these service sector workers are far from routine. Instead, our research has found workers in coffee shops and fast-food restaurants, in grocery stores and pharmacies, in workplaces throughout the service sector, contend with work schedules that are unstable and unpredictable.
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
'There's a reckoning in history': Colorado historians work to preserve Green Book sites
Painted in black and white, a group of young girls laugh in their swim trunks and caps as they splash around in the cool waters of South Boulder Creek. The year is 1935, and the girls are enjoying the day at a summer camp in the Rockies. The camp, called Camp Nizhoni, is less than 40 miles west of Denver in Lincoln Hills.
Fears flare that Colorado free preschool could shortchange kids with learning delays
As state leaders prepare to launch Colorado’s free preschool program next fall, some educators and advocates fear young children with disabilities will lose out under the new system. They say 3-year-olds could be rejected for a spot and 4-year-olds could receive less preschool than they’re due because of the...
