Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado advances bill on right to repair agricultural equipment

When Dale McCall’s hay balers were malfunctioning in 2019, he went to the manufacturer for support. Over the course of around three weeks, McCall said he spent $6,000 for the manufacturer’s technicians to come and work on the balers to no avail. In that time, deadlines for harvesting the hay passed and McCall nearly lost contracts due to the delay.
Peddling more pot to Colorado kids | Colorado Springs Gazette

Just when the state was making headway in tightening lax marijuana regulations to protect Colorado’s kids — a new bill in the legislature would kick the door wide open to more abuse. Senate Bill 23-081 would roll back safeguards enacted by the legislature only two years ago to...
House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado

Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
State House approves adding suicide hotlines to college student IDs

An effort to add suicide hotline numbers to student identification cards took a huge step forward Tuesday, receiving approval from the state House of Representatives. If passed by the state Senate, House Bill 1007 would require Colorado's higher education institutions to print the phone and text numbers of statewide and national mental health crisis and suicide hotlines on the back of student IDs beginning in August 2023.
Fair Workweek Act furthest thing from radical | OPINION

Service-sector workers undergird our everyday routines, from buying a morning coffee, to doing the Sunday grocery shopping, to picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy. But the work schedules and daily lives of these service sector workers are far from routine. Instead, our research has found workers in coffee shops and fast-food restaurants, in grocery stores and pharmacies, in workplaces throughout the service sector, contend with work schedules that are unstable and unpredictable.
