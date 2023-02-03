ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNCT

Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
COLORADO STATE
iredellfreenews.com

NCDOR begins accepting individual income tax returns for 2022

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue on Thursday officially opened the 2023 individual income tax season and began downloading 2022 returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will now receive acknowledgements. As it began accepting returns, NCDOR reminded taxpayers that it will be early March before returns will...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

DMV targets hiring, technology to shorten wait for driver's licenses

A driver's license is the ticket to freedom for teens and busy parents alike. Yet, the wait to get one in North Carolina continues to drag on. 5 On Your Side looked at available appointments and found fewer than a dozen offices in the state have open appointments in February. That’s similar to when we last checked in November.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed

(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Northern offering DailyPay for employees

Northern Regional Hospital has partnered with DailyPay—a provider of on-demand pay—to provide an essential employee benefit to healthcare employees. Through the partnership, Northern Regional Hospital employees will have the power of choice and control over their earned pay to pay bills, save, spend, or invest on their own schedule.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

