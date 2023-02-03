Read full article on original website
WRAL
Insurance companies request 28.4% rate increase for auto insurance in North Carolina
Insurance companies want to raise drivers’ rates for car insurance. The North Carolina Rate Bureau represents insurance companies in their dealings with state leaders. The bureau submitted a filing to the North Carolina Department of Insurance to increase prices on auto policies statewide by 28.4%, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Thursday.
North Carolina Rate Bureau wants 28% increase in auto insurance
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting a 28.4% increase for auto policies.
Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $30,000 Tax Rebates Issued By Duke Energy Company In North Carolina
Up to $30,000 in tax rebates have been issued by the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina from 2017 to 2022. Unfortunately, 2,900 of the recipients may not receive the tax rebates anymore. From 2017 to 2022, the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina rewarded its customers for installing solar...
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
iredellfreenews.com
NCDOR begins accepting individual income tax returns for 2022
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue on Thursday officially opened the 2023 individual income tax season and began downloading 2022 returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will now receive acknowledgements. As it began accepting returns, NCDOR reminded taxpayers that it will be early March before returns will...
DMV targets hiring, technology to shorten wait for driver's licenses
A driver's license is the ticket to freedom for teens and busy parents alike. Yet, the wait to get one in North Carolina continues to drag on. 5 On Your Side looked at available appointments and found fewer than a dozen offices in the state have open appointments in February. That’s similar to when we last checked in November.
kiss951.com
Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina
If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed
(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
foxwilmington.com
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina
Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
North Carolina Community College Grant Program for hundreds of children: Apply for your $2,200
Education brings stability to our lives. It is a treasure that nobody can take away from you. Once a degree is obtained, the doors of endless opportunities open. You not only get financial freedom but also get to know how to live a well-mannered and well-disciplined life and how to respect your elders and love the youngsters.
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers
(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
'Hopefully it gets better': Economy a big concern ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address
Small business owners in Raleigh are facing concerns about the current state of the economy ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
NC beach officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," Sunset Beach police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Mount Airy News
Northern offering DailyPay for employees
Northern Regional Hospital has partnered with DailyPay—a provider of on-demand pay—to provide an essential employee benefit to healthcare employees. Through the partnership, Northern Regional Hospital employees will have the power of choice and control over their earned pay to pay bills, save, spend, or invest on their own schedule.
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
