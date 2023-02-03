Read full article on original website
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
Crews called to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Monday afternoon. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tippecanoe Drive. Google maps shows that’s Fairmont Apartments on the east side. Fire officials say it broke out on the first floor. They say nobody was home.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
Missing Owensboro girl found safe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
Speak one-on-one with CenterPoint officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Time is running out to speak one-one-one with CenterPoint Energy and EWSU officials. Starting with the last couple months of 2022, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been hosting Access to Service Fair events. People who have gone were able to speak with customer service representatives for both Evansville Water and Sewer Utility […]
Lampion Center hosts 26th annual ‘Chocolate Affair’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bally’s River Room was the setting for the 26th annual Chocolate Affair. The proceeds all benefit the Lampion Center in Evansville. Although they downsized the list this year, the Lampion Center welcomed over 250 people to the fundraiser. “We provide counseling and community services in...
Vanderburgh Sheriff: Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped. The coroner says […]
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
The World’s Largest Geocaching Event Will Happen in Owensboro in May
It's like a digital treasure hunt, and you can be a part of the biggest Geocaching event in the world this May. Before we get into this awesome event heading to Owensboro, we should first cover Geocaching, what is it? In the simplest of ways to describe it, Geocaching is basically a treasure hunt. You can use the GPS on your phone to track down a "Geocache" which is often times something small that you can write your name on, or just log that you were there.
KSP locates missing 16-year-old Owensboro girl
Kentucky State Police received a call from at 9:30 a.m. reporting a missing juvenile from Owensboro.
Swimmers take part in Boonville polar plunge
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Talk about making a big splash. The Boonville Polar Plunge happened on Saturday benefitting the Southern Indiana Special Olympics. Those who took the plunge raised over $44,000 to benefit the Olympians. Brave contestants stepped up to do the plunge in costume as well. Countless groups like...
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out early Sunday morning at Holder Funeral Home on S. Main Street in Owensville. Dispatchers say fire crews were called out around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and were on scene for about five hours. “I mean my brain is mush right now...
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman has taken to social media with claims she was roofied at an Owensboro bar. She says other women have told her they’ve been victims too. Owensboro Police say they are investigating. They sent the following statement:. “We are aware of the post...
Drain and curb work postponed in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be working on improvements on US 62 in Ohio County. It was set to start Monday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 13. Officials say it’s because of some delays with materials. Crews will be doing drainage, curb, and gutter improvements...
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
HPD performs K-9 locker search at middle school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A search was performed by the Henderson Police Department after they say a growing concern was reported by school administrators. They say that happened Monday morning at North Middle School. HPD says the locker and room search was done with K9′s from multiple agencies. The search...
Burdette Park installs new pool liner for upcoming summer season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new pool liner has officially been installed at Burdette Park. The project was announced in late October of 2022. The park is also adding 6 new chalet decks and a new ada lift for the pool.
