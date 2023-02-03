ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

In the Suburbs: Remembering the good times at Penny's

"To our valued customers, employees and friends, It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is permanently closed.We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and dedicated staff for all their support throughout the years. Our Norwalk location will remain open to serve you."
Wilton celebrates with annual Winter Carnival: 'brings the whole town together'

WILTON — Thanks to a fortunate break in the frigid weather, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce's annual Winter Carnival drew many families downtown on Sunday. "It's great," said Megan Gay of Wilton, who made the rounds of activities on the Village Green and surrounding areas with her husband and daughter at the Winter Carnival. "We're having a great time."
Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
