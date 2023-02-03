ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hays Post

Program offers assistance to older Kansans looking for work

Kansans at least 55 years old, who are looking for employment, qualify to participate in the Older Kansans Employment Program, provided through the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging. This program is funded by the Kansas Legislature through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Older adults who have been out of...
KANSAS STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Kansas Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications; Here’s who may apply!

Kansans who qualify can get a one-time reward per year from the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Persons with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children receive the most assistance. The program is overseen and administered by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) of the State of Kansas, with the application period for 2023 open until March 31.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Creative Solutions for the Child Care Crisis

There is a child care crisis and it is a community, family, business, and workforce issue. Child Care Aware of Kansas estimates that the desired capacity of child care providers in the state meets only 49% of the potential demand. I have been on the search for child care before and every week social media presents inquiries for quality childcare or a provider working to acquire licensure.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Economist: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas health care system faces ongoing mental health bed shortages, waiver waitlists

TOPEKA — Over six hours Friday, lawmakers discussed ways to improve the KanCare system. Many of the issues sounded familiar, with residents across the state repeating concerns about disability waivers, long waitlists to receive care and workforce shortages.  During the hearing, Kansans asked members of the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community […] The post Kansas health care system faces ongoing mental health bed shortages, waiver waitlists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansas hog operation focus of Supreme Court water case

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court must arbitrate conflict sparked by a cunning Kansas regulatory maneuver to expand concentrated swine feeding operations and the response of an environmental organization claiming state regulators embraced legal fiction to weaken surface water protections. The Sierra Club won a lawsuit four years ago...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Completed area murals part of state grant program

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday announced that 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities in 2022 through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. These grants helped communities with fewer than 10,000 residents create murals and public art projects to beautify public gathering spaces and offer new tourist attractions.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

AAA: Gas prices in Kansas are stable for now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas gas prices appear to be stabilizing. "We're at $3.20 a gallon on average today," Shawn Steward with AAA said Friday. "That's the same as it was a week ago. We haven't really seen any fluctuations in the past week. After seeing some rises throughout January, we've seen a little bit of a stability here."
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

