Program offers assistance to older Kansans looking for work
Kansans at least 55 years old, who are looking for employment, qualify to participate in the Older Kansans Employment Program, provided through the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging. This program is funded by the Kansas Legislature through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Older adults who have been out of...
Kansas Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications; Here’s who may apply!
Kansans who qualify can get a one-time reward per year from the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Persons with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children receive the most assistance. The program is overseen and administered by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) of the State of Kansas, with the application period for 2023 open until March 31.
Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties
TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.
Creative Solutions for the Child Care Crisis
There is a child care crisis and it is a community, family, business, and workforce issue. Child Care Aware of Kansas estimates that the desired capacity of child care providers in the state meets only 49% of the potential demand. I have been on the search for child care before and every week social media presents inquiries for quality childcare or a provider working to acquire licensure.
Economist: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
Kansas health care system faces ongoing mental health bed shortages, waiver waitlists
TOPEKA — Over six hours Friday, lawmakers discussed ways to improve the KanCare system. Many of the issues sounded familiar, with residents across the state repeating concerns about disability waivers, long waitlists to receive care and workforce shortages. During the hearing, Kansans asked members of the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community […] The post Kansas health care system faces ongoing mental health bed shortages, waiver waitlists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NW Kansas hog operation focus of Supreme Court water case
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court must arbitrate conflict sparked by a cunning Kansas regulatory maneuver to expand concentrated swine feeding operations and the response of an environmental organization claiming state regulators embraced legal fiction to weaken surface water protections. The Sierra Club won a lawsuit four years ago...
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
Completed area murals part of state grant program
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday announced that 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities in 2022 through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. These grants helped communities with fewer than 10,000 residents create murals and public art projects to beautify public gathering spaces and offer new tourist attractions.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
83 stores across Kansas impacted by national recall over possible listeria contamination
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recall on thousands of pounds of sausage products is impacting a supermarket chain in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted the recall on Jan. 29 after 52,914 pounds of sausage products were recalled by Daniele International LLC of Rhode Island. The meat […]
AAA: Gas prices in Kansas are stable for now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas gas prices appear to be stabilizing. "We're at $3.20 a gallon on average today," Shawn Steward with AAA said Friday. "That's the same as it was a week ago. We haven't really seen any fluctuations in the past week. After seeing some rises throughout January, we've seen a little bit of a stability here."
Kan., other states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
Kan. joins states taking control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
