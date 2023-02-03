Read full article on original website
Rev. Dr. William Barber II To Speak at UCM
A part of its ongoing efforts to bring guest speakers to campus to discuss significant social and economic issues related to justice, health, wellness, and community strength, the University of Central Missouri will present the program, “Rev. Dr. William Barber II, We are Called to Be a Movement." This...
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
Parts of Knob Noster Under Boil Order
The City of Knob Noster has issued a boil water advisory until further notice. Anyone who uses City Water south on D Highway in the area of Rainbow Acres is under the boil order. Updates from the City of Knob Noster will be posted on their Facebook page. You Can...
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Sedalia Police Reports for January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police stopped a motor vehicle because it had no headlights on. The car was stopped in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed the driver's BAC was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. Jose M.A. Quetezecua Hernandez, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver's License, and No Headlights.
Funeral Announcements for February 3, 2023
Funeral service for Aaron Clark Hunton, 47, of Sedalia, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Heckart Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral service...
OSHA Fines Kansas City Company After Worker’s Death
A federal agency has recommended nearly $200,000 in fines after an apprentice technician died from electrocution at a construction site in Kansas City last year — just a year after another technician working for the company was electrocuted at a construction site in Kansas. The technician working for U.S....
Funeral Announcements for January 31, 2023
Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Annita Farris, 83, of Sedalia, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Sacred Heart Chapel. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 10 a.m., with visitation to follow until service time. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree
A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
‘Coalescence’ Ceramics Exhibit Showing at Daum Museum
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting “Coalescence: Exploring Contemporary Ceramics and Artist Communities” on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus through April 20. Admission is free. “Coalescence” explores contemporary ceramics and artist communities and brings together the works of 39 members of Artaxis, a digital...
‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police
On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
Three Injured in Pettis County Collision
Three people were injured in a two-truck collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 GMC truck, driven by 21-year-old Carsen S. Gerke of Windsor, was Missouri 52, west of Route B around 2 a.m., when the truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck an eastbound 1993 Ford truck, driven by 42-year-old Thomas S. West of Clinton.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Holden Man Injured in JoCo Crash
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 Ford F-250, driven by 46-year-old Jeremy L. Sisk of Holden, was at County Road SW 101 and County Road SW 250, around 7 p.m., when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway and strike a ditch, a fence and several trees.
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
One Marshall Man Arrested, One Injured in Saline County Chase
A Marshall man was arrested following a chase in Saline County Sunday morning. William Ray Rich, Jr. 29, Marshall, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee being pursued by Saline County Deputies around 7:30 a.m., and ended at Routes E and H, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting Arrest, felony Receiving Stolen Property, and felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also known to have removed his ankle monitor, which was placed on him by the Officer of Probation and Parole. The driver was throwing suspected narcotics from the vehicle. The vehicle entered Pettis County traveling at speeds of exceeding 120 miles per hour. Pettis County Deputies were able to stop-stick the vehicle multiple times as it fled northbound from Benton County Deputies on US 65. Pettis County Deputies were able to then join the pursuit line as it continued northbound on US 65 through the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after about an hour of pursuit near Swope Road due to being disabled from a missing tire. The driver, Garry Gene Curtis Brunner, 37, of Warsaw, was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Brunner was transported back to Benton County by Deputies, pending charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing Creating Substantial Risk, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding (26 MPH or More), and Driving While Revoked. Bond was set at $10,000 surety.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Eastbound I-70 Traffic in Kansas
Eastbound traffic on I-70 in Kansas was shut down early this morning due to a multi-vehicle crash. The closure started at 57th Street and went to I-635. The crash happened around the I-635 interchange. Kansas City, Kansas Fire and the Kansas Highway Patrol were on scene. The crash reportedly started...
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
