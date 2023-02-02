Read full article on original website
Judy A Burns
JANUARY 27, 1941 – FEBRUARY 2, 2023. Judy Ann (Burris) Burns, 82 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM at Oakley Place, Greenville, Ohio. Judy was born January 27, 1941 in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Heckman) Burris.
Barbara Price
MAY 22, 1937 – FEBRUARY 3, 2023. Barbara R. Price, 85 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday February 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM at her residence. Barbara was born May 22, 1937 in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late John W. and Virgie (Ashman) Hunt. Barbara...
Robert Allan Rodrigues
Robert A. Rodrigues, Sr., 68, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Aiden Healthcare in Greenville. He was born on August 27, 1954, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to the late James and Dora (Akana-leong) Rodrigues. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his...
Getting Down in Down Town
Saturday… sorry… Friday Night Fever in DownTown! What a night!. Main Street Greenville kicked off Feb 3rd First Friday with Shopping, Dining, and Dancing. The event committee with its chair person Kristina Heath (KTL Performance Mortgage) and members Amy Erisman, Angie Beumer, Joyce Clark and Jessica Addis presented a good old fashioned dance party with dance contests, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Give Blood, Give Love to win St. Valentine’s Date Night
DAYTON, Ohio – Give blood during the heart of winter and get a chance to win the Community Blood Center St. Valentine’s Day “Date Night” gift basket. Everyone who registers to donate Feb. 6 thru Feb. 11 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing for the “Date Night” basket that includes a $200 gift card to Cooper’s Hawk restaurant, two tickets to the Great Escape Room Dayton, and Winan’s Chocolates.
Bowling: Greenwave Girls lose in newly added match
The Parkway Girls reached out to Greenville earlier in the week and asked if a last minute match could be scheduled. The Lady Wave took the challenge and traveled up to Celina. The girls fell behind early and never recovered, losing to Parkway. Aleiha Fenton led the girls with games...
Brown Chiropractic donated to the Darke County Animal Shelter
It’s always great to see the community’s support for the Darke County Animal Shelter. The staff of Brown Chiropractic of Versailles Ohio and its patients donated items such as paper towels, blankets, dog food, treats, as well as monetary donations. The Darke County Animal Shelter would like to...
The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 02/07
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-44-2023) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Proposal Acceptance Recommendation FROM: Crawford Murphy & Tilly (CMT) – Fuel Tank – Electric Service Connection. Notice of Award Demolition & Site...
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 11, 2023 at 09:26 AM, hours assistant principal Chris Sykes contacted the P.O. on duty as the SRO at the Greenville High School and stated that a student had been found to be in possession of a THC vape pen while in in-school suspension. The P.O. spoke with the student, who advised the vape pen was his and stated it contained THC. He also stated he was caught passing the vape pen in in-school suspension by the teacher and that he used the vape pen while at school as well. Due to the student’s admissions, the P.O. completed a misdemeanor citation for ORC 2925.141(C) Illegal use or possession of marihuana drug paraphernalia and also made contact with the student’s father. The student also received discipline through the school.
