Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
Judy A Burns
JANUARY 27, 1941 – FEBRUARY 2, 2023. Judy Ann (Burris) Burns, 82 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM at Oakley Place, Greenville, Ohio. Judy was born January 27, 1941 in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Heckman) Burris.
countynewsonline.org
Robert Allan Rodrigues
Robert A. Rodrigues, Sr., 68, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Aiden Healthcare in Greenville. He was born on August 27, 1954, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to the late James and Dora (Akana-leong) Rodrigues. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Zechar Bailey – Flower Patch St. Valentine’s Day Feb. 14 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes St. Valentine’s Day community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.
countynewsonline.org
Heavy Equip & Ag Consignment Auction – Greenville – 2/11
What: Semis, Semi Trailers & Trailers, Vehicles, Ag Equipment, Con. Equipment, Skidsteer & Const. Attachments, Shop Toolboxes, Hoop Buildings and Miscellaneous.
countynewsonline.org
Getting Down in Down Town
Saturday… sorry… Friday Night Fever in DownTown! What a night!. Main Street Greenville kicked off Feb 3rd First Friday with Shopping, Dining, and Dancing. The event committee with its chair person Kristina Heath (KTL Performance Mortgage) and members Amy Erisman, Angie Beumer, Joyce Clark and Jessica Addis presented a good old fashioned dance party with dance contests, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
countynewsonline.org
Bowling: Greenwave Girls lose in newly added match
The Parkway Girls reached out to Greenville earlier in the week and asked if a last minute match could be scheduled. The Lady Wave took the challenge and traveled up to Celina. The girls fell behind early and never recovered, losing to Parkway. Aleiha Fenton led the girls with games...
countynewsonline.org
Oakley Place one of the winners of the 2023 Best of Senior Living Award
The Oakley Place in Greenville is one of the 23 Envilant communities selected as Best of Senior Living 2023 award winners by A Place for Mom, Inc., the largest senior living referral service in the country. The Best of Senior Living Awards are special because they’re based on reviews from...
countynewsonline.org
February at the Arcanum Public Library
The Arcanum Public Library has plenty to offer its patrons during February. It is always getting in a great selection of new books and movies to take home. The library has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for checkout to adults, and board games and STEM building kits for all patrons to borrow. Patrons can send and receive faxes, make copies, print out tax forms, and more. There are computers for in-library use, and the children’s computers have been updated recently with plenty of games and activities.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 11, 2023 at 09:26 AM, hours assistant principal Chris Sykes contacted the P.O. on duty as the SRO at the Greenville High School and stated that a student had been found to be in possession of a THC vape pen while in in-school suspension. The P.O. spoke with the student, who advised the vape pen was his and stated it contained THC. He also stated he was caught passing the vape pen in in-school suspension by the teacher and that he used the vape pen while at school as well. Due to the student’s admissions, the P.O. completed a misdemeanor citation for ORC 2925.141(C) Illegal use or possession of marihuana drug paraphernalia and also made contact with the student’s father. The student also received discipline through the school.
countynewsonline.org
The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
countynewsonline.org
Brown Chiropractic donated to the Darke County Animal Shelter
It’s always great to see the community’s support for the Darke County Animal Shelter. The staff of Brown Chiropractic of Versailles Ohio and its patients donated items such as paper towels, blankets, dog food, treats, as well as monetary donations. The Darke County Animal Shelter would like to...
countynewsonline.org
Lady hawks score win vs Waynesfield-Goshen!
This was a rough one… Injuries, emotions, and a lot of distractions, however, the Lady hawks had a few girls step up when they needed them and they were able to limp away with the victory. This win improves the Lady Hawks’ record to 19-3 on the season. Leading the way for the Lady Hawks:
Comments / 0