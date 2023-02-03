Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero To Be Honored Ahead Of AEW’s El Paso Dynamite Debut Tomorrow
Ahead of AEW’s first-ever episode of Dynamite to air from El Paso, Texas, the city has honored both the company and Vickie Guerrero. Writing on her Twitter page to announce the news, Guerrero who was born and raised in El Paso said the following:. “Today is incredible! @elpasocountytx proclaimed...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Talks About How Jay Briscoe Tribute Episode Came Together
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke recently about the Jay Briscoe tribute show that came together on AEW Dynamite. The show aired on January 25th, which would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. The episode closed with a match featuring Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. Appearing on the Mark...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock’s “Black Adam” & “DC’s League Of Super-Pets” Receive 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nominations
Several of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies are up for nominations at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The ceremony will air on March 4. Fans can vote for the awards here. Below are the nominations:. Favorite Movie – Black Adam. Favorite Movie Action –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – Being The Elite & AEW Dark Elevation (Videos), More
The latest episode of ‘Being the Elite’ is online and features some footage from the Chris Jericho Cruise. The new episode, titled “Goodnight, Son,” was released on Monday morning and you can watch it below:. This past week, Make-A-Wish announced that former WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says ‘Freak Accident’ Kept Her Out Of Action Last Year
During a recent appearance on “The Sam Laprade Show,” Candice LeRae opened up about a ‘freak accident’ that kept her out of action for almost all of last year. She said,. “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (2/6/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (2/6/23)
WWE invades the Amway Center in Orlando, FL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. – Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,384,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,544,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.67 rating from one week ago. This was the Royal Rumble fallout episode of SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
D-Von Dudley: “The Boyz Are Back And Coming Home!”
The Dudley Boyz will be reuniting next month. D-Von Dudley took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention on March 18th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, “The boyz are back...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
Comments / 0