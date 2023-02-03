Colder conditions to follow Friday’s showers; see how cold it will get
Central Florida will see rain and storms Friday as a cold front moves through.
Clouds will build early and then lead to scattered rain and showers.
The rain and storms should peak in the late morning through mid-afternoon.
Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms Friday.
The front will also bring gusty winds throughout the day.
Orlando will see a high temperature around 75 degrees on Friday.
Friday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s.
High temperatures in the 70s, with lows in the 50s over the weekend.
