Colder conditions to follow Friday’s showers; see how cold it will get

Central Florida will see rain and storms Friday as a cold front moves through.

Clouds will build early and then lead to scattered rain and showers.

The rain and storms should peak in the late morning through mid-afternoon.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms Friday.

The front will also bring gusty winds throughout the day.

Orlando will see a high temperature around 75 degrees on Friday.

Friday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s.

High temperatures in the 70s, with lows in the 50s over the weekend.

