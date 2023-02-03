ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Prince William County schools announce 2023 graduation dates

The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change. 2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies.
WUSA9

The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Mason making progress on new life sciences facility

George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility. According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all...
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor announces new OUC director

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
WASHINGTON, DC
Falls Church News-Press

Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye

“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review

Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review. As part of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s commitment to providing high-quality service to the City of Fredericksburg, the Department passed a rigorous accreditation review in December 2022. During the review, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which sets the gold standard and best practices in public safety, assigned a Compliance Service Member to review 25% of the police department’s 461 standards.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

No Jail Time for Virginia Teacher, Aide Accused of Abusing Disabled Students

A former teacher and teacher's aide in Fairfax County, Virginia, accused of abusing non-verbal disabled children will receive no jail time. Cylmeera Gastav and her assistant Cecelia Benavides worked at Freedom Hill Elementary School in what's known as an IDS classroom, working with students who have severe disabilities. They were originally charged with cruelty and injuries to children and assault and battery.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: The hunt for candidates who will listen

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has sought voter approval on two bond referendums that I can remember (2006 and 2019). The county conducts regular satisfaction surveys to gather residents’ opinions on various topics. Departments within the county government use online polls to gather public opinion and ideas on things like the Route 28 bypass and key personnel hires.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens

The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
Highschool Basketball Pro

La Plata, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Henry E Lackey High School basketball team will have a game with La Plata High School on February 06, 2023, 14:00:00.
LA PLATA, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
MANASSAS, VA

