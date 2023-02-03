Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools announce 2023 graduation dates
The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change. 2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies.
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Fairfax Co. school board expected to vote on calendar next week
Virginia’s largest school system is scheduled to vote on a future calendar at its meeting next week, after a weekslong process that included community feedback. It’s unclear, though, whether Fairfax County Public School board members will support just a calendar for 2023-24, or a multiyear plan as some have advocated for.
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Inside Nova
'No National Merit scholars working in the governor’s office:' Local school officials react to state calculation error
Local school divisions are figuring out what they’ll hold off on in their upcoming fiscal 2024 budgets after a calculation error in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget cost the state’s public schools roughly $200 million. Officials from Prince William County Schools said Tuesday that the error would cost...
The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
Inside Nova
Mason making progress on new life sciences facility
George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility. According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all...
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor announces new OUC director
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
Falls Church News-Press
Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye
“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review
Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review. As part of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s commitment to providing high-quality service to the City of Fredericksburg, the Department passed a rigorous accreditation review in December 2022. During the review, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which sets the gold standard and best practices in public safety, assigned a Compliance Service Member to review 25% of the police department’s 461 standards.
NBC Washington
No Jail Time for Virginia Teacher, Aide Accused of Abusing Disabled Students
A former teacher and teacher's aide in Fairfax County, Virginia, accused of abusing non-verbal disabled children will receive no jail time. Cylmeera Gastav and her assistant Cecelia Benavides worked at Freedom Hill Elementary School in what's known as an IDS classroom, working with students who have severe disabilities. They were originally charged with cruelty and injuries to children and assault and battery.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The hunt for candidates who will listen
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has sought voter approval on two bond referendums that I can remember (2006 and 2019). The county conducts regular satisfaction surveys to gather residents’ opinions on various topics. Departments within the county government use online polls to gather public opinion and ideas on things like the Route 28 bypass and key personnel hires.
Threatening Message Found Written At Fairfax City Middle School, Police Say
There will be an increased police presence at a Fairfax City middle school on Thursday morning after a threatening message was found inside the building.Shortly before noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fairfax City Police Department issued an alert to the community advising that students at Kather…
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
NBC Washington
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
La Plata, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Teen dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Arlington high school
A teen is dead after police say he was found in a bathroom at an Arlington County high school suffering from an apparent overdose.
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
