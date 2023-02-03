Read full article on original website
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Get a New Look Inside Robyn Dixon’s Stunning House
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member is showing off her spacious home now that it’s “almost complete.”. On the October 23, 2022, episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Robyn Dixon showed off her family’s new home, including the living room, one of the bedrooms, and the kitchen. After continuing to do work on the abode, Robyn shared a new look inside on the show’s February 5 episode.
Robyn Sets the Record Straight on the Juan Drama and Explains Why It Wasn’t Included on RHOP Season 7
When Robyn Dixon appeared on the February 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she had so much more to discuss than just her recent wedding to Juan Dixon (which was revealed in the final moments of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finale). Shortly before...
Marlo Hampton Shows What a Sunday Costco Trip Looks Like with Her Nephews
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member documented exactly what fridge and pantry essentials she was stocking up on for the week ahead. From burger nights to weekend brunches, Marlo Hampton spends plenty of time cooking at home with her nephews, William and Michael. While The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member often documents their meal-making process, on February 5 she showed what it looks like when the trio hits the grocery store to stock their fridge and pantry.
