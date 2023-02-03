Drake, worth £260m, wants more money from Spotify for streaming milestones

Drake thinks that musicians should get further bonuses for achieving streaming milestones.

On Thursday (2 February) the rapper reportedly hit 75 billion streams on Spotify – the highest number ever achieved.

Sharing the news to his Instagram story with a graphic detailing his achievement, Drake wrote: “We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive.”

“[S]o feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates,” he added in his caption.

Drake’s comments come in spite of the fact that he was named the highest earner on Spotify in 2021.

According to edm.com , the “Hotline Bling” singer profits the most out of any artist on the platform, taking $52.5m from 21.5 billion streams. The rapper is reportedly worth around $250m.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Drake for comment.

His comments also come at a time when emerging artists have been critical of the lack of profit accessible from streaming, with services reportedly paying around $0.003 - $0.005 per stream.

That means it’s extremely difficult for anyone, other than enormous stars like Drake, to earn a living from their music.

Last year, Drake commissioned a diamond necklace made up of engagement rings he never proposed with.

The necklace, entitled “Previous Engagements” made by Alex Moss in New York, was created to honour “all the times he thought about it but never did”.

The piece contained a total of 42 engagement rings and 351.38 carats in diamonds.

“The most disturbing thing about the Drake necklace is that he named it. If your jewelry has its own album title your taxes are too low,” wrote one shocked commentator on Twitter at the time.