Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
When Will Shamrock Shakes Come Back To Quad Cities McDonald’s?
The classic Shamrock Shake will soon make a return to McDonald's spots in Iowa and Illinois. If you also are already over all of the Valentine's Day fluff, let me invite you to shift your focus to the holiday that follows: St. Patrick's Day. Something that's really become a staple of the American St. Patrick's Day season are Shamrock Shakes from McDonald's. How and why that happened I couldn't tell you but alas here we are.
Find A Hidden Treasure With Illinois Unclaimed Property Auction
One man's trash is another man's treasure. In this case, it really was a treasure for the previous owner, but because it's unclaimed property now it can be anybody's treasure. The best part for those in Illinois, you don't have to travel to bid on these items. Unclaimed Property Auction.
Food Delivery Drivers Could Be Stealing More Food In Iowa This Year
I want to start by saying that I am very thankful for all the good drivers who work with Doordash. 99% of my interactions on DoorDash have been positive and solid... until we got a Dasher named "Takia." Many of us have all heard stories about this scam, but we...
