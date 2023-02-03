Read full article on original website
DoControl’s SaaS Security Platform Is Present On The AWS Marketplace
DoControl, the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, today announced general availability of its no-code SaaS security platform on the AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. This offering enables joint customers to better protect their business-critical assets by deploying a foundational layer of preventative data access security controls directly through the AWS Marketplace.
Drata’s Announces Audit Hub For Enhanced Auditor Collaboration
Drata, a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today launched Audit Hub, a new tool to amplify customer-auditor collaboration and real-time audit correspondence. Integrating feedback directly from its Auditor Alliance, Drata designed Audit Hub to centralize key communication and audit needs in its own platform to further simplify audit readiness and streamline the continuous compliance journey.
