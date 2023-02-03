DoControl, the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, today announced general availability of its no-code SaaS security platform on the AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. This offering enables joint customers to better protect their business-critical assets by deploying a foundational layer of preventative data access security controls directly through the AWS Marketplace.

