fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center

Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Meet Chupie the Chupacabra who 'doesn't give a meow'

Chupie the Chupacabra simply doesn't give a meow, but he does call Austin home. You can typically catch the viral sensation on TikTok or Instagram, but Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow got to meet the legend himself and learn all about him, his style, and his unique breed.
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Vegan Nom Food Park burglarized during Central Texas ice storm

AUSTIN, Texas - Small businesses in Austin were hit pretty hard during the winter storm's power outages, including Vegan Nom Food Park, who also got burglarized. The Vegan Nom took to Instagram to share that the food park was burglarized during the winter storm and Milky Way got hit the hardest.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Keeping Score: 'Hell's Kitchen' at Fogo de Chão

In this latest edition of Keeping Score, in an homage to FOX's "Hell's Kitchen," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe put their skills to the test at Fogo de Chão's newest location on Congress Avenue, with general manager Jose Salazar serving as our guest judge. The 2-hour season finale of "Hell's Kitchen" airs Thursday at 8/7c on FOX.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lago Vista flies new city flag designed, chosen by residents

LAGO VISTA, Texas - The city of Lago Vista is flying a new flag, designed and chosen by residents. The new flag, designed by Thomas Panevino and Mason Griffin, was selected through an online survey last year. Panevino and Griffin moved to Lago Vista after getting married, and noticed the...
LAGO VISTA, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas

"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
AUSTIN, TX

