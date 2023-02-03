Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
The Bloody Mary Festival is coming to Austin February 12
Bloody Mary fans, mark your calendar. At the Bloody Mary Festival, on Feb. 12, attendees will crown the best bloody in town, and it's all for a good cause.
Desi District to Debut in Leander
“Right now we are aiming for June or July, but because of supply chain variables, it could be plus or minus one month.”
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center
Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
Discovering the Best Eats in Austin, A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants
Austin, Texas is known for its diverse food scene, offering a range of cuisine options to satisfy every palate. From authentic Tex-Mex to innovative farm-to-table options, the city has a wealth of options for food lovers. Here are some of the best restaurants in Austin:
fox7austin.com
Meet Chupie the Chupacabra who 'doesn't give a meow'
Chupie the Chupacabra simply doesn't give a meow, but he does call Austin home. You can typically catch the viral sensation on TikTok or Instagram, but Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow got to meet the legend himself and learn all about him, his style, and his unique breed.
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
Brewery & Arcade to Open in Round Rock
“We’ll have a wide range of styles, such as IPAs, brown ale, Pilsner, light lager, red ales, really just a huge variety.”
High-End Mexican Cuisine to Soon Open in Austin
“People have seen what we’ve done in a casual setting, and we want to say what we can do at the higher-end. We really believe that Mexican should be considered fine dining and represented proudly as such.”
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want antiques or vintage home decor, there are plenty of stores in Texas that will have the perfect item for your home. However, choosing the best store can be a daunting task. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best antique stores in Texas.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
fox7austin.com
Vegan Nom Food Park burglarized during Central Texas ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Small businesses in Austin were hit pretty hard during the winter storm's power outages, including Vegan Nom Food Park, who also got burglarized. The Vegan Nom took to Instagram to share that the food park was burglarized during the winter storm and Milky Way got hit the hardest.
fox7austin.com
Keeping Score: 'Hell's Kitchen' at Fogo de Chão
In this latest edition of Keeping Score, in an homage to FOX's "Hell's Kitchen," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe put their skills to the test at Fogo de Chão's newest location on Congress Avenue, with general manager Jose Salazar serving as our guest judge. The 2-hour season finale of "Hell's Kitchen" airs Thursday at 8/7c on FOX.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
fox7austin.com
Lago Vista flies new city flag designed, chosen by residents
LAGO VISTA, Texas - The city of Lago Vista is flying a new flag, designed and chosen by residents. The new flag, designed by Thomas Panevino and Mason Griffin, was selected through an online survey last year. Panevino and Griffin moved to Lago Vista after getting married, and noticed the...
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store Opening
Good news for H-E-B shoppers in Austin with the news that the new two-story H-E-B is on track to open on February 15. It will be the first two-story H-E-B in Austin. The store began construction in 2019 but was hit with delays pushing the opening date back. But the innovative new design will finally open next week.
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
fox7austin.com
Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers
AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas
"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
