Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
Dabble Targets Community Expansion with Moneyball Acquisition
Dabble, the self-proclaimed “betting app of today,” has acquired the mobile sports betting platform Moneyball Australia. The former company, a socially-charged betting specialist, will thus be able to expand its business as it tackles the local market. Moneyball Has “Some Bittersweet News to Share”. As noted in...
gamblingnews.com
ICE Landmark Awards Recipients Announced
One of the biggest industry events for B2B companies in the gaming sector, ICE London, is just around the corner. Scheduled to take place between February 7 and 9 at ExCel London, the convention will once again bring the industry together. With the event starting tomorrow, Clarion Gaming unveiled who the recipients of the ICE Landmark Awards will be:
gamblingnews.com
PlayAGS to Deliver High-Performing Slots for DraftKings
Supplier of online casino content PlayAGS announced another game content partnership with a high-profile US gaming operator, DraftKings, to continue to expand its presence in the North American iGaming market. Turbocharge DraftKings Casino’s Operations. The new content deal with Boston-based DraftKings will see PlayAGS deliver a portfolio of over...
gamblingnews.com
Kambi Group to Continue Supplying SunBet with Solutions
Kambi Group, a leading business-to-business supplier of sports betting solutions, has announced an extension of its agreement with the African casino and hospitality giant Sun International. Under the extended deal, Kambi will continue to power the operator’s sports betting operations with industry-leading sports betting tech and services. This agreement...
gamblingnews.com
Playtech Looking for English Court Ruling Regarding Caliplay Dispute
Playtech, which has been Caliplay’s joint venture partner during the latter’s Mexico launch nine years ago, has sought a court declaration that would help solve a contractual disagreement between the two parties. The provider of gambling and financial trading services and software has asked for a clarification that would help put an end to its dispute with Caliplay.
gamblingnews.com
ZEAL Co-Founder Peters Replaced with Chan on Supervisory Board
Provider of online lottery products to German state and charity lotteries ZEAL Network announced today changes to its Supervisory Board, adding Kenneth Chan to replace Marc Peters. Appointment on an Interim Basis. According to the official announcement, the Hamburg Local Court has appointed Chan as a new member of the...
gamblingnews.com
Light & Wonder Introduces Pioneering Wonder 500 Solution
Light & Wonder’s in-house crew has developed the innovative product for operators in the UK looking for a market-focused suite of fresh content that is created with players in mind. Wonder 500 to Answer Operators’ Requirements. The leader in cross-platform games and entertainment currently uses advanced technology and...
gamblingnews.com
White Label Casinos Splits from iGaming Group
A new provider of white gaming label casino solutions for iGaming operators has hit the market. The company in question is White Label Casinos, a former part of iGaming Group. The new studio, formed after a mutual separation from the latter company, will seek to revolutionize iGaming with intuitive products that are easy to use by industry startups and established companies alike.
gamblingnews.com
Better Collective Expects Strong Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results
Leading developer of educational platforms for the iGaming industry Better Collective, released its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and 2022, reporting strong growth in revenue. The company reported €269.3 million ($290 million) in revenue for 2022. This result marked 52% year-over-year growth and according to the company, 34% of it was organic.
gamblingnews.com
Kindred Tackles Harmful Gambling Revenue One Quarter at a Time
Kindred Group reported that revenue from harmful gambling fell by 0.5% to 3.3% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.8% in the third quarter. This progress is part of the group’s broader Journey towards Zero program, which wants to see the company’s revenue streams completely decoupled from harmful gambling.
gamblingnews.com
Future Anthem Says “Race to Real-Time” Boosts Player Value
The AI and data science firm has confirmed that its “race to real-time” solution is capable of delivering an unmatched personalized experience for both the sports betting and iGaming segment, allowing Future Anthem to significantly boost the value for its partners in the two verticals. Leveraging Big Data...
gamblingnews.com
A Look at the Team Behind Casinolytics
The duo’s data science company uses machine learning and AI to power the world’s only tool for measuring the performance of influencers, casino games and game providers on live streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and kick.com. The two professionals’ goal is to provide Casinolytics’ partners with AI-powered data, insights and knowledge that help them to further explore, research and benchmark the growing live streaming space.
gamblingnews.com
Compliable Set to Assist with Pennsylvania Casino Employee Licensing
Compliable is a company that works with state regulators and specializes in helping individuals who hope to work in the gaming industry to go through the licensing process quickly and easily. Compliable Will Simplify the Licensing Process for New Employees. The company will make sure that gaming employees have a...
Comments / 0